When Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie showed up at Jaire Alexander’s house for a defensive backs dinner, he was struck by the lack of planned activities.

“We all kicked it — he ain’t have no activities for us, though," Awuzie said with a laugh.

But Alexander had pizza, wings, cards and a room full of personality, which was enough to make it a fun time as the new and old members of the Ravens’ secondary got to know each other.

“It kind of showed, everybody was there ... you can tell that it matters to everybody to try to get close to each other,” Awuzie said.

Both Awuzie and Alexander signed in free agency, and the Ravens drafted safety Malaki Starks and two cornerbacks, Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. They joined a group already full of talent. (Kone tore a ligament in his knee during the team’s first preseason game and will miss the regular season; the Ravens signed M.J. Devonshire for additional depth.)

But as last season showed, talent doesn’t guarantee results. Even with three first-rounders in safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, plus proven veterans like cornerback Brandon Stephens and safeties Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson, the Ravens’ pass defense struggled. The communication and chemistry weren’t there until Ar’Darius Washington lined up next to Hamilton at safety in a Week 10 shake-up.

From then on, the Ravens’ defensive backfield was the lockdown unit everyone expected it to be.

The Ravens, even the new ones, don’t want a repeat of the early issues.

“We’re basically great on paper right now, and we all know that, but we know it’s a long road to actually be great,” Awuzie said.

Ahead of Alexander’s dinner, Humphrey re-emphasized the importance of communication and chemistry.

“It does take a little bit of time to kind of figure out how guys operate,” Humphrey said. “You give them a call, did they understand the call? They give you the call, did I understand the call? I know Kyle knows, I know Nate. If Kyle gives me the call, he can just tell by my face if I understood the call, if I know what I’m supposed to be doing. So that’s kind of what we’ll work through in camp to figure those things out, figure out one another.”

In addition to the hangout Alexander hosted, the defensive backs have already started talking about how they will break down film together once the season arrives. With such varied experiences in the group, they’ve been picking each other’s brains, Awuzie said.

“Developing those relationships, developing that brotherhood, it goes way beyond anything when we walk in here,” secondary coach Chuck Pagano said. “They’re always communicating. They’re always talking. They get a feel for each other. When you build that relationship like that and that becomes much deeper than just showing up to a 9-to-5 — show up, do your job and then leave here – that goes a long, long way.”

Pagano is all about the communication as well. No time is too late or too early for the secondary coach to hit up his defensive backs’ phones.

Senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano supervises his players as they run drills on July 24. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis said he got a message from Pagano at 3 a.m. He’s not sure if Pagano was burning the midnight oil or getting an early start to the day.

But notifications from Pagano are always welcome. Armour-Davis said he learns something new every day with Pagano around.

“It’s never really a review,” Armour-Davis said. “He always has a new pointer, new something to look at on the smallest things.”

Having someone so eager to teach and see you get better has also helped build up the secondary, Armour-Davis said. Plus, Pagano keeps things light. He brings a good vibe, Awuzie said.

The culture drew both Awuzie and Alexander here. And it has passed the vibe check for both of them so far.

“I had the opportunity to have options, but when ... my agent told me the Ravens were coming, there was something in my heart that was like ‘The Ravens!’” Awuzie said. “It was like a little bit intimidating but also excitement surrounding the culture they built here.”

With the infusion of talent through free agency and the draft, there’s a lot of competition for playing time, especially among cornerbacks. There are currently 18 defensive backs on the roster (10 are cornerbacks), with the next closest position group being 16 offensive linemen. But they’re looking at the competition as a positive.

“The good thing about it is you can see we’re all bouncing off each other,” Awuzie said. “Everyone’s energy’s bouncing off of each other. And when you do that, you make plays, you start to celebrate, and it’s just going to keep building.”