After a series of travel delays, Derrick Henry touched down in Baltimore around 4:45 a.m. Although he was running on just 30 minutes of sleep, Henry decided to go into the Ravens’ facility to sign his contract extension — and then go work out.

While he’s usually better rested when he hits the gym, that’s normally where you’d find Henry anyway. He’s brought a whole new meaning to the phrase “work ethic” in Baltimore.

That’s why the Ravens aren’t worried about extending the running back through his 33-year-old season.

“When you see the way he works, on and off the field, how he takes care of his body, then just to watch him out there, you don’t see a downside,” running backs coach Willie Taggart said when asked why Henry defies age concerns. “He’s still getting stronger, if you ask me."

The two-year, $30 million contract extension that the Ravens rewarded Henry with is the largest contract ever granted to a running back over 30.

Running backs’ production tends to decline after age 29. Sometimes, it happens sooner.

Henry’s stats dropped from his age-28 to age-29 season, with his total yardage going from 1,538 to 1,167 and his yards per carry dropping from 4.4 to 4.2.

Then he came to Baltimore. And, despite crossing into his third decade, his stats exploded. He rushed for 1,921 yards, the second most of his career. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, by far the best mark of his career. He tied a career-high with 18 total touchdowns and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

And he did it all with less wear and tear than expected for those stats, he said, thanks to the benefit of playing next to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“He’s just so dynamic,” Henry said. “You’ve got to account for him every single play.”

Jackson was a big reason Henry came to Baltimore, but the whole locker room is the reason Henry has decided to extend his stay.

When he arrived in Baltimore after eight years in Tennessee, Henry came in just hoping to earn respect from his teammates and coaches. He did that and more, Taggart said.

“To see that he’s this deep into his career and he’s still taking it as if he was a rookie has changed our room dramatically,” Taggart said. “When those guys come in, they want to be on top of their game. They don’t want to make a mistake. They don’t want to tick Derrick off. ... It’s been fun watching all those guys grow.”

Henry’s work ethic has helped Taggart become a better coach, making him think faster and harder to help this all-time great improve, but his impact extends beyond the running backs room. Strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott said Henry has set a new standard in the weight room, as well, and that both the players and staff have learned from him.

Henry accomplished what he came here to do in the locker room, and in the process, he fell in love with the franchise and the brotherhood.

Now, he wants a Super Bowl.

Henry is extended through 2027. He’s not thinking about whether he wants to play beyond that, which would be his 12th season at age 33. He’s not even thinking about the two new years on his contract.

Henry is simply focused on 2025, which he hopes will extend as long as possible, with a Super Bowl run. For as well as Henry did last season, he still feels he can do better and that the team can do better.

The Ravens will get their first chance at redemption when they open the season in Buffalo against the Bills, the same place where their season ended in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Henry has been preparing ever since. He tried to take some time off, but he couldn’t abandon his workouts for long.

“My mind was going crazy,” Henry said. “I couldn’t wait no more. I couldn’t hold off.”

Within a week, he was back in the weight room, the place where he has built his success and will continue to fuel it as he looks to defy the aging process for years to come.