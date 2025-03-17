The Ravens were always going to have a chance at re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley if they wanted him.

Sure, he was ranked by most major outlets as a top-10 free agent and the best left tackle in a market desperate for good, proven offensive linemen. He might have made a lot of money if he had tested the waters.

And Stanley was prepared to do so. A nine-year veteran, he understood that the Ravens’ salary cap situation was tight. He knew they were going younger and that there were other young stars the team needs to extend soon. But if the Ravens wanted him back, he was prepared to listen.

“I think it just goes back to the fact that they drafted me straight out of college, took a chance on me,” Stanley said Monday. “So I’m always going to give them first dibs when it comes to things like that, out of respect.”

The Ravens jumped at the opportunity, agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract on March 8, two days before the NFL’s legal tampering period began.

Publicly, the Ravens did not state how much they wanted Stanley back, at least not at first. Coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta were originally noncommittal about Stanley when they addressed his contract situation at the end-of-season press conference in January.

“We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we’ll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players,” DeCosta said. “We’ll look at potentially bringing back our guys; we’ll look at the draft; we’ll look at free agency; we’ll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can.”

DeCosta admitted then that offensive linemen get better over time as they get stronger, but in the same breath he mentioned how many draft picks the team has. He had said before the 2024 season started that they were committed to building the offensive line “from the ground up,” through the draft.

But when DeCosta took the podium at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis a month later, he was much more positive.

“You never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we’ll have a good, healthy debate, a good process, “ DeCosta said. “We’ll meet with [Stanley’s agent] Kim [Miale] in Indy this week. I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a deal done.”

The process went so well that Stanley said he never reached a point where he truly thought he might be wearing another jersey this fall.

As they worked to get the deal done, Stanley said he kept in mind that the Ravens would still need space to pay his teammates (who he said were a main reason he wanted to return) and build a good team. But he also kept in mind his own worth, “the value I feel I deserve just from the job description.” He was happy with how it all played out. And the Ravens hopefully are too, since they got a deal, according to Stanley.

“I just think I knew I was going to give Baltimore the best bargain that I would offer to any other team,” Stanley said.

Stanley had already helped the Ravens out with their salary cap situation in 2024. He agreed to restructure his contract, converting his salary into bonuses that the Ravens could prorate to clear up space in the cap. They turned 2025, the final year of his contract, into a void year (which is why Stanley was set to be a free agent) and built in bonuses for every game he played as well as any regular season awards he might win.

Ahead of 2024, Stanley had less of a leg (or ankle) to stand on at the negotiating table. A 2019 Pro Bowler, Stanley had been plagued with injuries over the previous four seasons. He had two ankle surgeries and had to re-learn how to walk. Then his knee bothered him through 2023. He did not play more than 13 games in any of those four seasons.

But the gamble paid off for him. He played every game last season, earning an extra $500,000. He came just shy of earning $8 million more for playing 95% of the team’s offensive snaps and being named a Pro Bowler (he was an alternate), but he made that money back by with his new deal.

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, which was won in the trenches, teams are looking for good offensive linemen. Stanley proved he can still be an elite player at one of the most difficult and valuable spots, left tackle, which entrusts him with protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blind side from oncoming pass rushers. He also proved his value behind the scenes as he put in extra work helping the younger offensive linemen.

Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten, who was quite adamant that Stanley was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, was also vocal about his desire for the Ravens to bring Stanley back. Rosengarten would have been a candidate to replace Stanley by shifting to the left side. But he emphasized how much knowledge Stanley imparted on him as he tried to catch up to the NFL level as a rookie starter.

Stanley’s return becomes even more critical because of the loss of Patrick Mekari, a veteran Stanley described as a “unicorn” because he could play every position on the offensive line. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars will benefit from Mekari’s versatility after signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million contract. With Mekari gone, Stanley will become the most veteran player on the line by four seasons.

As he heads into his 10th year and his third contract with the Ravens, Stanley took a moment to reflect on the legacy he has the chance to leave on the franchise.

“I’m realizing how rare of a thing it is,” Stanley said. “And I think it’s just a really cool thing to be able to spend 10 years of my career-plus with the same team that I got drafted with. And I don’t know the percentages of things like that happening, but I think that’s a really cool thing. I’m very happy and appreciative that I could be a be one of those players that can experience that.”