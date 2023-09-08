“The challenge with Lamar is he’s one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. You talk about the athlete that he is and the plays he’s able to make with his feet, but also Lamar does a good job putting the ball where he wants to put it. He has more targets this year. Their focus and emphasis has been on throwing the ball more, getting him more explosive weapons on the outside, and we’re going to have our hands full with that.” – Ryans, when asked how he’s preparing to contain Jackson.