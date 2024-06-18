How much can we really learn about the Ravens in June? The answer: Probably not much. But that won’t stop us from trying to dissect what happened on the practice fields at The Castle during mandatory minicamp.

On the latest episode of The Banner Ravens Podcast, co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer use the information they gathered last week to predict the likelihood of certain events, including a bounce-back season from Ronnie Stanley and a healthy year from Marlon Humphrey.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.