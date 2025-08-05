For 11 days, as the Ravens’ starting offense practiced against their starting defense, they leaned on a classic cliche: Iron sharpens iron.

Yet when the Ravens finally saw another opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, in Tuesday’s joint practice, they didn’t look quite so sharp.

Here are the highlights from their padded practice in Owings Mills.

Attendance

After walking off the field during team drills to stretch his lower body Monday, safety Kyle Hamilton did not dress for Tuesday’s practice. He watched the session in a hoodie, and coach John Harbaugh described the injury as “one of those camp deals.”

Running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Robert Longerbeam (undisclosed) also did not practice. Injured tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) watched from the sidelines.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (personal), meanwhile, returned to practice.

Lamar watch

Ravens Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson walk off the field after Tuesday's practice. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Jackson and the offense had an erratic afternoon. Unofficially, he finished 11-for-21 in 11-on-11 action, including an interception, and 9-for-16 in seven-on-seven work.

The offense’s best showing came in the red zone. The Ravens started by scoring from 12 yards out — or coming very close — on an end-around by wide receiver Zay Flowers, then from 8 yards out on a screen pass from Jackson to running back Justice Hill, then from 12 yards out after Jackson rolled out to his right and found tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone. He could not replicate that production in his return to the red zone, however, stymied by a sack and an unblocked pressure.

Jackson’s execution waned near the end of practice. In his final rep in a seven-on-seven period, he lost control of the ball as he apparently tried to double-clutch it. In 11-on-11 action, he later threw a ball away, over Bateman’s head, perhaps wary of a cornerback jumping his out-breaking route.

And in Jackson’s final period, a two-minute drill in which the offense had 65 seconds to get at least a field goal, he went just 2-for-5. One completion kept the clock moving. Another misfire didn’t give Flowers much of a chance for a sideline catch. And the drive ended when Jackson was flushed from the pocket, scrambled to his right and threw a pass across his body, only for Colts rookie safety Hunter Wohler to pick it off. Wohler also picked off a deflected pass from backup quarterback Cooper Rush in the Ravens’ final two-minute drill.

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop went 6-for-6 during the Ravens’ field goal drills. He made attempts from 28, 33, 38, 41, 44 and 55 yards.

Loop also got some kickoff practice against Colts returners. The sixth-round pick appeared to be experimenting with different ways of kicking the ball. He sent one high and deep. He hit another low and flat. The coverage team did better with the low-and-flat ball. Under the NFL’s updated kickoff rules, offenses start with the ball aft their 35-yard line after touchbacks, encouraging kickers to kick a returnable ball.

Kicker Tyler Loop signs autographs for fans after practice. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

End zone

Cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was ejected from practice after throwing punches during a special teams drill, allowed a deep completion earlier in practice to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during 11-on-11 drills.

Rookie safety Malaki Starks had a fantastic day, highlighted by his blowing up a screen play to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a goal-line stop during a red-zone drill. Starks and cornerback Jaire Alexander also combined to tackle wide receiver Josh Downs after he made a catch, limiting his gain. He stopped Downs another time, and he “tackled” quarterback Daniel Jones when he was scrambling.

Second-year safety Sanoussi Kane had an up-and-down day. He went flying past the defensive line to deflect a screen pass by quarterback Anthony Richardson. He covered for Wiggins when Pittman made a big catch against him, coming in and finishing the tackle. He also whiffed when he tried to tackle tight end Tyler Warren at the goal line and was faked out by running back DJ Giddens.

Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green had two sacks to help end practice during the Colts’ two-minute-drill offense. He also won both of his one-on-ones. Defensive lineman Broderick Washington, continuing his strong camp, appeared to force a pressure on one of Green’s sacks.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was active in the pass rush, recording at least one sack. (The plays did not always stop; both defenses weren’t finishing tackles on the pass rush.) Smith also looked fast when covering screens and keeping the Colts’ two running backs contained, and he held his own against their tight ends as they worked the middle of the field.

With the Ravens unexpectedly squeezed at tight end because of Likely’s injury, it was a good day for Charlie Kolar to assert himself as a receiver. He caught several passes from Jackson that turned into big after-the-catch gains up the sideline. Kolar also managed to hang on to a pass over the middle from Jackson when he was met by an immediate hit from Colts safety Nick Cross. “He’s looking like a little Mark and a little Isaiah out there, in his own way,” Jackson said.

Andrews’ best action came in seven-on-seven drills, as he showed the connection with Jackson that has made him such an end-zone threat. Andrews managed to box out coverage on a contested throw low in the red zone. He also corralled a ball by the fingertips when he was slightly overthrown, managing to come down with the score thanks to his soft hands.

Jackson had a mixed bag in the passing game, struggling to connect on deep throws, including a promising target of Rashod Bateman that was broken up by Colts rookie corner Justin Walley. But Jackson succeeded with his trademark improvisation on another play that saw him roll out to the far sideline, throw across his body off his back foot and hit Bateman in the middle of the field for an intermediate gain.

Rush found running back Rasheen Ali for a touchdown over the middle in an 11-on-11 red-zone drill, then had to watch as a touchdown run by running back Keaton Mitchell was called back because of an illegal formation on the next play. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken was not pleased.

Rush also hit Wade down the seam for a pretty touchdown in a seven-on-seven red-zone drill.

Wide receiver Devontez Walker, limited in recent days by a soft-tissue injury, came up big for the second-string offense with a couple of clutch grabs and contested catches over the middle.

The Ravens’ wide receivers dominated their one-on-ones early in practice against the Colts’ secondary. Anthony Miller had a leaping grab on a back-shoulder throw, while Dayton Wade got wide open downfield on a stutter-and-go. Bateman, Flowers and Hopkins also won on intermediate routes, with Flowers cooking cornerback Tre Herndon on an in-breaker that left him turned around.

Baltimore Banner columnist Kyle Goon contributed to this article.