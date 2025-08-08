Sixth-round pick cornerback Bilhal Kone was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury in the Ravens’ first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Kone was in coverage, trying to prevent a Colts third-down conversion, when receiver Ashton Dulin collided with him. His left leg appeared to be pushed out to the side.

Kone immediately grabbed his leg and rolled in pain while the medical staff ran out. They stabilized his leg with an air cast and got him onto the medical cart.

Coach John Harbaugh was kneeling by him, and he reportedly covered his face with his hand after the head of the medical team whispered in his ear.

The rookie cornerback was selected out of Western Michigan with the 178th pick. He was a zero-star recruit out of high school who worked his way into the Broncos’ starting lineup. He had 70 tackles, nine pass defenses and an interception his final year at Western Michigan.

Kone suffered a shoulder injury in the Ravens’ fourth training camp practice. He missed three practices before returning.

The Ravens have a crowded cornerback room. In addition to returning starters Marlon Humphrey and last year’s first-round pick, Nate Wiggins, veteran cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie signed in free agency. Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa Jr. have suffered injuries and are trying to prove they can stay healthy. The Ravens drafted another cornerback, Robert Longerbeam, after Kone.

The Ravens don’t often cut drafted players in their first year, but they drafted 11 players in seven rounds this season.

If the Ravens place Kone on injured reserve before roster cutdown day, he’ll miss the entire season.