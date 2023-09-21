Although the Ravens moved to 2-0 with a 27-24 road win over the Bengals in Week 2, they came out of the game with a few more injuries to an already banged-up roster – injuries that weren’t revealed until the first day of practice leading into Week 3.

New to the injury report after Wednesday’s practice session were running back Justice Hill and outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jadeveon Clowney, leaving the team thin at running back and at edge.

For a team that lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1, another injury at the position is not ideal. Hill has been steady filling in for Dobbins through two games, scoring twice in Week 1 and rushing for 41 yards and catching three passes for 12 yards in Week 2.

The Ravens are talented but largely unproven at pass rusher. Expectations are high for Oweh early in his third year, and Clowney’s presence was added to help his development and give the team a reliable veteran.

Here’s what we know about the new injuries the Ravens have added to the report.

RB Justice Hill

What happened: Hill was more banged up from Sunday’s win than expected. He didn’t leave the game with an injury designation, and his absence Wednesday was a surprise.

What we know: The Ravens officially listed Hill as a nonparticipant because of a foot injury.

What it could mean: There’s a chance Hill’s injury is more serious than we think. The Ravens signed veteran back Kenyan Drake, who played 12 games for the Ravens last season, to the practice squad, and he was promptly on the field. That could indicate the severity of Hill’s injury and that he may miss extended time. Hill has been in the backfield mix alongside Gus Edwards in relief of Dobbins.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

What happened: Clowney joined the injured list Wednesday.

What we know: The Ravens ruled Clowney as a nonparticipant because of illness.

What it could mean: Clowney has the best chance of the three to make it through the week and still play against the Colts. If that’s not the case, it would be a blow to the Ravens’ ability to pressure the quarterback. In just two games, Clowney has made an impact. He’s shown he can still get off the edge well — he recorded the only Ravens sack against the Bengals — and be stout against the run. Without him, David Ojabo would be the top option at outside linebacker and he’d likely be paired with Jeremiah Moon and rookie Tavius Robinson.

OLB Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh, who was wearing a boot on his foot after the game in Cincinnati, was listed as having an ankle injury. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What happened: Oweh left the game against the Bengals early. He played a mere 14 snaps and was in the locker room after the game wearing a boot on his foot.

What we know: Oweh was not at practice because of an ankle injury, according to the team’s injury report.