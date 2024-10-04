Five weeks in, the Ravens have an impressively healthy roster.

All 52 players on the active roster have been practicing, and their injured reserve list doesn’t feature too many key players.

However, one of the biggest contributors who is on injured reserve experienced a setback.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who had a good camp and was an important part of the defensive back rotation last season, spent the first part of the season on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in training camp.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He returned to practice Wednesday, starting his 21-day practice window, and played hard during the open viewing session. Maulet then missed Thursday’s and Friday’s practice.

“He had a soft-tissue setback,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “So he won’t make it to this game this week, but he’ll be day-to-day, probably, going forward next week. We’ll just have to see.”

Harbaugh said Wednesday that Maulet is a guy who, even when he’s on the sideline, makes his presence felt.

“He was flying around; he knew all the calls; he was coaching guys up,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “He was looking forward to coming back.”

Maulet had 37 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 14 games last season. He was practicing with the starters at nickel during training camp.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Unlike Maulet, rookie running back Rasheen Ali (neck) has now participated in back-to-back practices. The fifth-round pick had his first practice Thursday and was out there again Friday. Up to this point, the Ravens have been only utilizing two running backs, Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and have been successful.

Left guard Andrew Vorhees also practiced again after missing Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.