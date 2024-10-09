The Ravens escaped Cincinnati with a win, but they did not escape unscathed.

There were five players absent Wednesday for the Ravens’ first practice following the game. All five are regular contributors, but three are starters.

Starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who played 49 snaps (63% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps) Sunday, was among those out. Bateman finished with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The fourth-year receiver has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his young career, so his health has been a focus for him this season. He missed a few practices during camp but has not dealt with any injuries during the regular season.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ronnie Stanley, the team’s starting left tackle, was also missing. He was sidelined at one point during the game because he said he was hit so hard in the gut that he started throwing up. However, he still played 97% of the unit’s snaps.

Similar to Bateman, Stanley has dealt with many injuries and has made it a priority to focus on his health this year. He is having one of his best seasons since his 2019 All-Pro campaign, and coach John Harbaugh said his availability at practice has been a big part of that. He has not dealt with any official injuries this season.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was seen in the locker room after the Bengals game with a walking boot on his left foot, also did not participate. The starting defensive back made one of the most pivotal plays when he intercepted quarterback Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ second-to-last drive. He played 61 snaps (91% of the game).

Two rotational defensive players were missing as well: linebacker Malik Harrison and defensive lineman Broderick Washington. Harrison plays both inside and outside linebacker and has been rotating in as needed. He is also a big special teams contributor. Washington also regularly rotates in along the line.

The Ravens saw two players who missed last week’s game due to injury participate in practice. Starting left guard Andrew Vorhees, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was on the field, as was wide receiver and starting punt returner Deonte Harty, who out with a knee injury.