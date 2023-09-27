Just as the injury situation started to seem untenable, the Baltimore Ravens’ fortune shifted.

The sun peeked out over the practice field in Owings Mills for the first time in days, and center Tyler Linderbaum, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Marcus Williams practiced alongside their teammates for the first time in weeks.

All three starters were hurt in Week 1. Starting running back Gus Edwards, who was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit in Week 3, also participated in practice.

The return of Linderbaum (ankle) and Stanley (knee) comes just before the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns on the road. Through three weeks, the Browns have had the best overall defensive performance along with the best game-by-game defensive performances. Linderbaum is the team’s best run blocker, and Stanley is the most athletic tackle and a veteran.

Some good news for the Ravens: Ronnie Stanley (knee) and C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) were back at practice. pic.twitter.com/xh1RO069wh — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 27, 2023

Edwards’ return means the Ravens don’t have to rely on their practice squad call-ups or sign a new running back because the other two starters are also injured. J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) is out for the season, and Justice Hill (toe) was not at practice. Despite his injury, Edwards had the most carries and the most snaps out of the three running backs who saw time against the Indianapolis Colts.

Williams (pectoral) will provide relief for an overworked secondary. Although the Ravens have performed well against opposing pass offenses, their depth is wearing thin. Players’ snap counts shot through the roof, with cornerback Daryl Worley playing over 100 snaps (defense and special teams). Rather than just helping the Ravens hold firm, Williams is also a dangerous opponent offenses will have to be wary of.

Since Williams’ injury, Geno Stone has filled in, and he came up with a big interception in Week 2. Stone was shaken up in Sunday’s game, but he participated in practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) was also on the field working out. However, the veteran cannot return until Week 5.

On offense, the Ravens were missing Hill, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) in addition to Dobbins. On defense, they were missing outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), in addition to safety Ar’Darius Washington, who may be out for the season.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, who had an outstanding game with seven tackles, including three sacks, was also absent.