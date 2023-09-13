The Ravens returned to the practice field Wednesday without any of the prominent names left Sunday’s injury-marred victory over the Houston Texans.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) were all absent during the first 20 minutes of practice open to reporters at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Stanley and Linderbaum are considered week-to-week with their injuries, so there’s a chance they could practice Thursday or Friday in some capacity and have a shot for Sunday. That’s not the case for Williams, who Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared will be out “a while” as he’s consulting with doctors and will make a decision on a potential operation soon.

“It may not be a season ender,” Harbaugh said Monday. “There’s different options that he has, so we’ll keep you updated.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who Harbaugh said has a chance to play Week 2 in Cincinnati, was also absent during the open period. Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been out since mid-August following an operation to address a lingering foot injury.

If Humphrey is unable to play against the Bengals, the Ravens will likely roll once again with veteran cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Brandon Stephens on the outside against star quarterback Joe Burrow. Rock Ya-Sin will also be in the mix for snaps at corner.

As a positive note on the injury front, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, who was limited last week because of a quadriceps injury and missed Week 1, was on the field practicing. Andrews said this past Thursday that his quad is “feeling good” but was unsure if he’d play against the Texans. Isaiah Likely played 42 of 64 offensive snaps (72%) in Andrews’ absence.