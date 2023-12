The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens have moved into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Dolphins’ loss on Monday night. Whether they retain it will depend on how well they navigate a brutal final stretch that features four games against teams with a combined .654 win percentage.

Hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer host a live edition of The Banner Ravens Podcast to play a round of postseason Would You Rather before previewing Baltimore’s game against Jacksonville on Sunday night.