Less than five months after 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists accused then-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of engaging in inappropriate behavior during sessions, leading two spas to ban him, the NFL concluded its investigation and suspended Tucker for 10 weeks without pay for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Tucker’s suspension will begin on roster cut-down day, Aug. 26. It will last until Nov. 11.

One massage therapist who told The Baltimore Banner in January that Tucker repeatedly exposed his genitals to her during a 2014 massage and touched her arm with his erect penis called the NFL’s decision a “a small victory.”

“I don’t think it’s enough,” the massage therapist said. “He got 10 weeks and we have to deal with this the rest of our lives.”

One woman who said that Tucker repeatedly exposed himself during a 2015 massage and then left ejaculate on her massage table said she felt “a little vindicated” by the NFL’s decision.

“I’m glad that something was done,” she said. “It’s nice to feel finally heard.”

But the woman, who stopped working as a massage therapist shortly after working on Tucker and later moved to West Virginia, said the NFL penalty did little to assuage her pain.

“It’s the bare minimum,” she said of Tucker’s punishment. “I had to walk away from a career because of that man.”

Michael Belsky and Catie Dickinson, attorneys representing many of the massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior said the NFL’s investigation “validated the experiences told by each of the victims.”

“It would have simple for Mr. Tucker many months ago to have apologized and acknowledged wrongdoing. Instead Mr. Tucker insisted on falsely attacking the credibility of the victims and only further victimizing them,” the attorneys, who are partners with SBWD Law in Baltimore said in a statement. “This was completely unnecessary and should not be acceptable.”

Since Tucker is currently a free agent, he can serve his suspension while not under contract with a team.

If he does sign before the season starts, he can participate in training camp and preseason games. His suspension will go into effect once the regular season begins in September.

Tucker received a slightly shorter suspension than Deshaun Watson, who missed 11 games nearly 17 months after the first of over two dozen lawsuits were filed against the then-Houston Texans quarterback for sexual misconduct during massages. Watson settled almost all the lawsuits.

Tucker could have appealed the NFL’s decision and asked for an arbitrator to review the league’s investigation. Doing so would have led to the release of the disciplinary officer’s findings.

Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche said he advised his client to accept the punishment so he could move on with his career. In a statement sent to ESPN, Roche reiterated his client’s previous statements where Tucker denied all the allegations.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend,” Roche said in the statement.

Tucker, an undrafted rookie who signed with the Ravens in 2012 and went on to become one of the best kickers of all time, was released in May. The team had drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the draft, and, after two days of seeing him kick live, parted ways with Tucker for “football reasons.”

Tucker holds the record for best career field goal percentage (89.1%), as well as longest field goal made (66 yards) in NFL history. However, last season was the worst season of his 13-year career. He finished with a field goal percentage of 73.3% and missed several important kicks in close games.

Throughout his struggles, the Ravens reiterated their faith in Tucker. They said they’d be willing to “turn over every stone,” but that they didn’t think they’d find a better kicker than Tucker out there.

On Jan. 30, nearly two weeks after the Ravens season ended in a divisional-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Banner published an investigation citing six massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions, including repeatedly and intentionally exposing his erect genitals, brushing two therapists with his exposed penis and, in several cases, leaving what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. The women claimed these incidents occurred between 2012, his rookie year, and 2016. Two spas said they banned him.

Tucker denied the accusations in a statement posted on X a few hours after the investigation was published.

Over the next few weeks, 10 more women came forward, bringing the number to 16 massage therapists across eight spas and wellness centers. Tucker continued to deny all the allegations, but did say it “devastates” him to know therapists were uncomfortable during sessions with him. “I am sorry,” he said in a statement.

Within three weeks of the initial report, the NFL’s investigators were in Baltimore interviewing the massage therapists.

Meanwhile, the Ravens declined to comment on the investigation, saying that the NFL was conducting it. At the NFL combine, general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations “serious and concerning.” He said the Ravens would wait “as patiently as possible” before making any decisions about Tucker.

Team president Sashi Brown reiterated at the NFL annual league meeting in March that the Ravens would take their cues from the NFL.

Once rookie camp arrived in April, coach John Harbaugh said that any decisions they made would be based off football, not the investigation. Two days later, Tucker was released. He has since put his Baltimore home up for sale.

In late May, more than three weeks after Tucker had been released, Harbaugh indicated a potential suspension played a role in the team’s “complex decision-making process,” referring to unnamed “issues.”

“It’s complicated,” Harbaugh said. “But in the end it all comes back to what you have to do to get ready for your team to play the first game. I think if you step back and take a look at all the issues, all the ramifications, you can understand that we’ve got to get our football team ready, and we’ve got to have a kicker ready to go. And that was the move that we decided to make. So in that sense it’s a football decision.”