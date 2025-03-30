PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the offseason marches on, so does the NFL’s investigation into Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and the allegations from 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers that he acted inappropriately during sessions.

The Ravens, who have been receiving periodic updates, are left waiting for the investigation’s findings as they plan for next season.

There has been progress, Ravens president Sashi Brown confirmed at the NFL annual league meeting, but the Ravens won’t make any decisions regarding Tucker until the NFL announces its findings — even if the investigation runs into organized team activities and beyond.

“We want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts, an actual understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation, and that we allow the investigation to properly be conducted and concluded, and make decisions based on the full information,” Brown said. “We would love for this to happen a lot faster than it does. So, from our standpoint, we need to allow the investigation to conclude.”

That means, if the NFL doesn’t wrap up the investigation, Tucker will be allowed to attend any team activities, Brown confirmed. He said that’s determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Tucker, who has the best career field goal of any NFL kicker and kicked the longest field goal (66 yards) in league history, was accused early this year by six massage therapists of engaging in inappropriate behavior. Over the next few weeks, 10 more women came forward, providing previously unpublished details that were similar to the original accounts. Two spas said they banned him.

The therapists allege Tucker repeatedly exposed himself, brushed two of them with his exposed penis and in several cases left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. He also allegedly had an erection for most of the massage, intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement on X that he “did not act inappropriately at any point before, during or after a professional bodywork treatment session.” He accused The Banner of engaging in “desperate tabloid fodder.”

He provided another statement Feb. 27 in which he again denied wrongdoing but also issued an apology.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker added.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the situation at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and said it’s something the team is taking seriously. DeCosta called the situation concerning, and Harbaugh said “it’s not something you want to see.”

Although Brown said they can’t comment on the investigation, he agreed.

“This is an issue, generally as a society, in terms of women making claims, that takes a lot of courage and bravery, and, frankly, as a society we haven’t gotten right for too long,” Brown said.

He also said that the “modern justice system” states that they need to have a “full understanding of the facts” before they make decisions.

As they prepare for the 2025 NFL draft, which starts April 24, Brown said it’s important that they bring good people into the organization. Although they don’t have a “zero tolerance policy,” as the Ravens clarified at the combine, they will investigate prospects’ characters. And they won’t be afraid to knock players off their draft board if they have concerns.

“I’ve seen them, after three years, I think every year [...] there are players taken off the board almost every year for character,” Brown said.

Whether Tucker returns or not, Brown said they will address how to manage relationships with outside contractors with the team. Although the team provides massage therapists, it is common practice for players to get more work in outside the facility.

“We’re certainly going to have a good discussion with our players when they get back this spring about how to manage these relationships,” Brown said.