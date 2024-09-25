Over the course of his 13-year NFL career, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has learned not to let the highs get too high or the lows too low — but he’s never had a low quite like this one before.

For the first time in his career, Tucker has missed a field goal in three straight games. Although he has 14 games to raise his stats, his field goal percentage is 62.5%, his lowest by 20 percentage points (he finished at 82.5% in 2015).

Tucker had a shaky start last season, as well. He missed field goals in five games, including back-to-back games in weeks 2 and 3, which contributed to his temporarily losing his spot as the most accurate kicker in NFL history. By the end of the season, Tucker had regained his throne.

He certainly looked the part in training camp when he hit a 68-yard field goal.

And then Tucker missed a field goal in each of the first three games. Two were from 50-plus yards, adding to the string of long field goals he missed last year. He’s 1-for-7 from that range since 2023.

Kickers across the league set a record for long field goals in the first two weeks of the season, going 35-for-39 from 50 yards or more (89.7%). But they took a step back in Week 2 and went just 7-for-16 in Week 3.

Tucker did not attempt one last week, but he missed from 46 yards, a kick Tucker should make with his eyes closed.

All the failed field goals had one thing in common: Tucker missed wide left.

Coach John Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator, said Monday that Tucker was working through a technique issue. Tucker confirmed that Wednesday.

Tucker said he identified the issue recently and that it’s an individual problem that doesn’t extend to the field goal unit.

“I’m confident in what [long snapper] Nick [Moore] has been doing and what [punter] Jordan [Stout] has been doing from a snapping and a holding perspective, and the guys blocking up front, they have all been consistent,” Tucker said.

Of course, they always have something to improve, Tucker said. They nitpick their performance after every game, whether they make all their field goals or not.

“In the times where it seems just easy, like we’re making everything right down the middle and it just looks like it’s a piece of cake, I promise you, it’s not,” Tucker said.

They also don’t celebrate when they’re on a streak, making every kick, Tucker said, because that’s just what they expect of themselves. That’s part of not letting the highs get too high.

Tucker remains confident in his range. He said he feels as good as he did when he came into the league. He has the 68-yard field goal from camp to prove he’s still got juice in his 34-year-old leg.

“It’s just a matter of a little thing here or a little thing there that I know I can clean up,” Tucker said.

Tucker is trying to remain the steady guy he’s always been in practice. He said “moping around” won’t do anyone any good. He’s going to do what every athlete strives to do and “control what he can control.” He wants this team to trust him.

“Anytime our defense gets a stop, our offense moves the ball down the field, it’s my job to reward the rest of the team and their hard work with points on the board,” Tucker said. “It’s something I take a lot of pride in, and something that I will continue to be working at.”