You want a custom carpet like Lamar Jackson’s? You can order one. But it might take a while.

An interaction between the Ravens quarterback and a fan who made a custom carpet in Jackson’s image went viral this week — and don’t worry, the carpet is now in his house.

Jackson wore a microphone for the 37-3 win over Seattle, but since the game wasn’t very close, the most interesting moment came when a Baltimore equipment staffer told Jackson the fan wanted to gift him a rug stitched in his image. Jackson told The Baltimore Banner he had seen the rug in the stands but didn’t know it was up for the taking.

“And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I want it,’” Jackson told The Banner. “And I was like, ‘Just tell him make sure he put it in the locker room or something, or give it to you.’ And that’s all it was. I guess the mic’d up made it bigger than it was.”

As of Thursday afternoon, a video of Jackson shouting, “I want that damn carpet!” had garnered 1.2 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Instagram account for the custom rug maker, 112Rugs, implied orders for custom rugs were flooding into the account, including requests from other Ravens players.

A request for comment from 112Rugs had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Sometimes, players send back autographed balls or photos in exchange for such tokens. Jackson said he hoped the attention 112Rugs has gotten from the viral video would be enough of a thank you.

“I believe his business booming,” he said. “It’d be better for him than an autograph.”

For prospective customers who might want to know what they’re buying, Jackson raved about the rug, which he said he put in his bedroom. “It’s a great rug, soft. I put it on the floor at home and my daughter was running around on it, so it was pretty cool,” he told The Banner.

Asked if it was strange to step on his own likeness, Jackson disagreed.