When Lamar Jackson called, Jaire Alexander came.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million, according to ESPN. Its a reunion for the Louisville players who starred together between 2015 and 2017.

“Go get him, Eric,” Jackson said at his mandatory minicamp news conference Tuesday. “I love all of our corners, don’t get me wrong, but go get him, Eric. Yes, I hit him up, but you don’t know. You never know with Jaire. That’s my boy.”

The 28-year-old played six years with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Despite playing only seven games last season, he logged two interceptions, the second most on the team. He returned them for 52 yards. He was also second in passes defended.

However, his last two seasons have been marred by injury, leading the Packers to cut him with two years left remaining on his four year contract. He’s played more than seven games just once over the past four years.

The Ravens returned starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins this offseason, but they lost third starter Brandon Stephens to the New York Jets in free agency.

Baltimore signed veteran free agent Chidobe Awuzie this offseason after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans in March. However, like Alexander, the nine-year veteran has also dealt with injuries, including an ankle injury during organized team activities.

The Ravens’ cornerback group should be one of the NFL’s talented and deepest. Along with Humphrey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins, the Ravens have cornerback Jalyn Amour-Davis and 2024-pick T.J. Tampa Jr., who was injured much of last season, also competing for snaps. The Ravens drafted cornerbacks Bihlal Kone and Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round as well.