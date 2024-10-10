The Ravens defense has it lucky.

Every week, its opponents across the field are faced with tough choices and challenges. Should they focus on four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry or two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson?

Once the ball is snapped and Jackson makes the decision for them by keeping it or handing it off, they then have to figure out either how to stop the barreling train that is Henry or catch the high-octane Jackson. And, even if they get close enough, they have to watch out for the stiff-arm that both have become famous for.

The Ravens’ opponents, especially in recent weeks, have not done so well with the challenge. Henry is averaging 114 yards per game and Jackson 73. They’re two of the top 10 rushers in the NFL, and they won AFC Offensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

Henry, who won in Week 4 after his 199-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills, is known for his power and speed. He’s an intimidating 6-foot-2, 250 pounds and can wear a defense down with his power runs or find open space. He has accumulated 10,074 yards against NFL defenses in his nine-year career.

Jackson, the Week 5 winner after he rushed for 55 yards and threw for 348 against the Cincinnati Bengals, is better known for being elusive. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he has a much lighter, lankier frame. As he displayed against the Bengals, he can dodge and spin and confuse defenders with his quick feet.

They’re among the game’s greats, and the Ravens’ defense is happy it is on the same side on game days. But, if it came down to it, who would each player prefer to tackle? Here are their answers. .

Henry

NT Michael Pierce: Ummm, Derrick Henry? Just for the fact that it’s not necessarily easier, but as a big person you just don’t want to tackle Lamar. You get Lamar in open space, I’m not going to make that tackle. I got a better chance of someone running downhill at me.

Jackson

CB Nate Wiggins: Probably Lamar. Derrick, he a big dude. That’s a big dude. I feel like I can catch [Jackson].

Derrick Henry or Lamar? Man, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. I would probably say Lamar. It’s going to be tough to keep tackling D-Hen’s big self. He’s too big to keep tackling him all the time. LJ going to be a lil harder, but I’ll take my chances. ... Yeah, [I’ve had to tackle] Derrick. When he was at Tennessee. S Kyle Hamilton: (laughs) “Umm, I don’t have a problem tackling either of them, to be honest. Probably Lamar. Which would I’d rather tackle? Probably Lamar because I never get to touch him. I just wanna hit Lamar, like, one time. But that probably won’t happen. Or, if it does, I probably won’t be here very long. Yeah, Lamar. Probably.”

Both

Neither: