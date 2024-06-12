The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is like the smart kid in class whom you have to keep engaged, Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin joked.

“You can’t allow them to get bored,” Martin said. “And so he’s like that. You’ve got to constantly add things, tweaks and things of that nature, responsibilities.”

But, as he sits in what they call “football school,” Jackson isn’t the only one in the quarterbacks room. During minicamp, the Ravens are carrying three other quarterbacks: veteran Josh Johnson, sixth-round pick Devin Leary and undrafted rookie Emory Jones. So, as Martin and offensive coordinator Todd Monken install updates to Monken’s offense, they’ve got to keep their star’s focus while getting the rookies up to speed.

Jackson wasn’t at the majority of organized team activities, but he’s here for mandatory minicamp and he’s picking things up quickly.

“He’s able to take from the classroom and put it on the field with limited reps,” Martin said. “He can do things once or twice and then show up in a game and execute it.””

After the AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Martin and the coaching staff started the offseason by doing a self-scout of Jackson. They went through his technique, his reads and his runs, looking at what worked and what didn’t. Beyond fixing the mistakes, they looked to see what they could add. The conversations went beyond Martin and Jackson. Coach John Harbaugh said he’s had long talks with Jackson, both in the aftermath of the loss and as they’ve looked to the future.

Martin said the Ravens have asked “how can we even push it further and give him [Jackson] more responsibility within the offense and doing more things that he likes to do and listening to him and things that he likes and building around that?”

Next year, Jackson will have more responsibility over protections. He’ll change routes and run schemes at the line of scrimmage.

“From us watching film and getting into games, teams changing things up on us, we just want to add extra layers to all of our calls, if anything,” Jackson said.

Jackson did some of that last year, and Martin said he was “on point.” But he wasn’t perfect, so they looked at his mistakes. They also examined what opposing defenses did that worked against Jackson. And now their own defense is helping put him through his paces.

“We’re seeing a lot of exotic looks, a lot of pressures from [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr] and his crew,” Martin said. “And it’s good for us, too, because it’s testing our rules and testing our quarterback’s ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage.”

On Wednesday, the second day of minicamp, they gave Jackson the “keys to the Ferrari.”

“I told Lamar, ‘Whatever hits your brain first, we’re going to live with it,’” Martin said. “As long as we’re all on the same page, it’s not a bad call.”

The results included mistakes — Martin said you need those for growth — along with lots of positive yardage and big plays, such as multiple one-handed catches from tight end Isaiah Likely, throws that wide receiver Tylan Wallace snagged in traffic and zero interceptions.

Jackson is withholding judgment for now, though.

“We don’t really know who the guys are going to be right now,” Jackson said. “We’re not in camp. We’re not close to the first game or anything like that. But right now I feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction. Guys are moving good, running great routes, catching the ball, blocking good. We look pretty smooth, but I can’t tell until we’re in pads.”

If guys want to make a case that they should be the ones he looks to, Jackson said, they’re welcome to visit South Florida for extra work with him.