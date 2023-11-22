The Ravens saw three players, including Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, return from injury to participate in practice Wednesday.

Humphrey, who missed the first four games of the season after offseason foot surgery, injured his calf in the Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. It was a noncontact injury but was less serious than originally feared.

Humphrey on Wednesday joined the defensive backs for position work. He wore a padded helmet but participated in collision drills.

Later in the Browns game, Stanley was injured when an opponent rolled up on his leg. Like Humphrey, he was also injured early in the season and missed Weeks 2-4. The most recent knee injury kept him out of the team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Bengals.

Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was in concussion protocol, also returned to practice.

Three players also missed practice.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet was the biggest surprise. He played 28% of the team’s defensive snaps and 50% of the special teams snaps against Cincinnati without suffering an apparent injury.

Tight end Mark Andrews’ absence was expected after he reportedly underwent surgery in North Carolina on Tuesday after his ankle injury against the Bengals.