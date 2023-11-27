LOS ANGELES — As the Ravens take on the dynamic duo of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, they will have to do so without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey, who suffered a noncontact calf injury in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, practiced Thursday and Friday but was among six players listed as inactive ahead of the Ravens’ game Sunday.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby rotated in last week in Humphrey’s absence. This week, the secondary’s test will be shutting down Allen, Herbert’s favorite target. With seven games left in the season, Allen has 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games and is averaging 12.2 yards per catch.

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens played well this season with injuries to the secondary and could play a significant role. He has allowed only five catches on 11 targets for 37 yards in the past three games, according to Pro Football Focus. Last game, he was key in limiting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to two catches for 7 yards in the Ravens’ victory.

In addition to Humphrey, the Ravens are missing inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and outside linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) due to injury. They also declared center Sam Mustipher, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu and quarterback Josh Johnson inactive.

On a positive note, the four wide receivers who appeared on the Ravens’ injury report this week are all active, including Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham said he is still feeling pain but will play through it.

Offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, who was hurt later in the same game as Humphrey, was limited Wednesday and practiced Thursday before missing Friday’s practice. However, he will play against the Chargers. Stanley’s return is key in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson from a defense that is known for forcing turnovers, specifically fumbles. Jackson has fumbled 10 times this season.

Tight end Charlie Kolar and cornerback Arthur Maulet, who were both out with an illness, will be active for the game.