The Ravens’ already fraught cornerback depth has taken its biggest hit yet: Marlon Humphrey, the team’s top defensive back, is expected to miss time with a foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. Harbaugh wasn’t able to comment on how long Humphrey is expected to miss because said the timeline is undetermined and that he doesn’t believe it’s a long-term injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro cornerback missed Wednesday’s practice and limped off the field at Tuesday’s session. Surgery on the foot surgery, which Humphrey underwent today according to Harbaugh, could keep him out a month, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport.

“It’s been a lingering thing and they (the Ravens medical staff) took a look at it and said that’s something they want to take care of now instead of waiting,” Harbaugh said.

In recent days, the Ravens have acquired two corners to add depth at the position. Baltimore claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from Detroit last Saturday and signed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson on Monday. Neither of those players, however, would be expected to match Humphrey’s level of play.

Humphrey had 71 tackles (4th on the Ravens) and three interceptions (2nd) in 17 games last season. Entering his seventh season, he’s Baltimore’s longest-tenured defensive back and is consistently regarded as one of the top corners in the NFL.