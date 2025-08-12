As the Ravens were hanging out around their new pool, a stray comment from safety Sanoussi Kane set off a chain of events that led 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps to Ravens training camp.

The Ravens’ renovations to their practice facility includes a gorgeous new pool — but cornerback Marlon Humphrey noticed Kane was not enjoying the pool to its full extent.

The following conversation led to Humphrey posting a video on July 29 asking Maryland-native Phelps to come teach the team to swim. Two weeks later, Phelps came to town.

After practice, Humphrey met Phelps, greeting him with a “Sup big dawg?” and explained to him how the video came about.

“It was orchestrated after practice,” Humphrey said. “A guy was watching who couldn’t swim. He was just looking at us in the pool. I’m like, ‘You don’t know how to swim?’ So we started asking around. Like, dang, a lot of you don’t know how to swim.”

He explained that one player told him he was from New York and didn’t need to know how to swim. But if Phelps came, the player said he’d learn.

The Banner surveyed a small sample of the locker room and found three of the players included in the stat relayed by players in the video who said 1 in 3 Ravens cannot swim.

Kane, who grew up in Harlem before attending school in New Jersey, said he never thought about learning how to swim despite going to pools and growing up within driving distance to the Jersey shore.

“When we’d go to the pool, we’re not going there to swim,” Kane said. “We’re just going to have a good time.”

Michael Phelps and Ray Lewis stop by Ravens practice

He said Adisa Isaac, who is from Brooklyn, knows how to swim, so he thinks it might just be him. But at least two others never learned.

Linebacker Roquan Smith explained that if he were thrown in the ocean, he could probably dog paddle until he was saved but he doesn’t formally know how to swim or tread water.

“I know how to swim to save my life if it’s not too far,” Smith said.

Linebacker William Kwenkeu, who is from Waldorf, also doesn’t know how to swim.

“I mean, if I can’t learn to swim from Michael Phelps, then I don’t think anybody can really teach me,” Kane said.

Humphrey said in Tuesday’s video that he thought Kane should learn, whether Phelps is teaching or not. But on that day, two weeks ago, inspiration struck, and Humphrey gathered the “Ravens aquatics team” to send out a plea for help to the four-time Olympian.

He posted on X “Hey Michael Phelps we need your help! From the #RavensAquaticsTeam.” It included a video of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, tight end Charlie Kolar and Humphrey in the pool.

“Hey, Mr. Phelps, we have a problem,” Stanley said before diving to the right and revealing Hamilton behind him.

“Did you know that 1 in 3 Ravens cannot swim?” Hamilton said before diving to the left.

Up next, Kolar said, “We have a solution for you, sir.”

“Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatics center and teach us how to swim,” Humphrey concluded.

Kolar later said in a press conference he didn’t realize Humphrey was going to post that video (although he should have known, he admitted). But it worked.

A day later, Phelps responded, “I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!”

Two weeks after the video was posted, Phelps showed up at the Ravens training facility — with Ravens legend Ray Lewis by his side.

After Phelps checked out the new pool and shot more video with the Ravens social media team, he and Lewis went out to watch practice on the sidelines.

The two of them then broke down the huddle at the end of practice, sharing advice that stemmed from long, successful careers.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said it was helpful to have someone as legendary as Phelps — accompanied by a Ravens legend — explain the importance of hard work.

“He is the best swimmer of all time, that I know of,” Orr said. “I’m not going to say I’m a big swimming fan, but I know Michael Phelps. I’ve been knowing him. But definitely, as an Olympic gold medalist, regardless of sport, Michael Phelps is ... You have to talk about him. You have to speak his name.”

Hearing from an athlete of that stature resonated, he said.

“That’s one thing you notice when you listen to the greats,” Orr said. “When you study the greats, you wonder, ‘How do they do such great things in the highest tense moments?’ And it all leads back to the work that nobody sees, and that’s what Michael Phelps talked about. Ray talked about preparation — Michael Phelps talked about preparation as well — and it’s great for our guys to hear that, because it’s one thing for us to hear it from somebody, a quote you read or a book you read. But to physically hear it, and to see that person up close, and to know all the things that person has accomplished, is great."

You’re likely to hear more about Phelps’ efforts soon. The Ravens moved their 1 p.m. practice to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and ”The Today Show" teased a segment on the swim lessons to follow.

As Phelps responded to Humphrey’s story about the New York player saying he’d learn how to swim if it was from Phelps: “Today’s the day.”

And more than the 1 in 3 will benefit from Phelps’ tutelage.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace does know how to swim. “I took swimming lessons when I was little,” Wallace said. “I don’t know if it still counts, but I’m a certified lifeguard.” But he’s still going to attend the lessons just to meet the 23-time gold medalist.

As offensive lineman Nick Samac said, “Absolutely, you can never learn something too much.”