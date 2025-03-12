Much like he decided to take a knee after making his first interception rather than become a meme, Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce has decided to go out while he’s still at the top of his game.

Pierce, who was a key part of the Ravens’ league-best run defense, announced his retirement Wednesday on the “Sports Spectrum Podcast.”

“After nine seasons, after much prayer, talking to my family, just going through the grind and being satisfied with I am, looking forward to doing other things in life, I just decided to call it a career,” Pierce said. “So it’s been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful nine years.”

Pierce became famous across the NFL after he recorded his first interception in the Ravens’ 2024 regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The 355-pound lineman became the heaviest player to ever make an interception, and the only thing funnier than the sight of him snagging the ball and going to the ground were the quotes from him afterward.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“There’s a long history of turning big-guy interceptions and fumbles into memes, so at the risk of turning myself into one of those, I decided it was just time to go home,” Pierce said. “Plus, I was out of gas, so it was good.”

But in the Ravens’ facility, Pierce was well-known for his fearsome defense as much as for his jovial smile.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Pierce is one of the Ravens’ success stories. An undrafted rookie, he was a diamond in the rough they took a chance on, and he made the most of his opportunity. That’s why former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome was the first person he thanked, outside of God and his family, when he gave shoutouts on the podcast.

Newsome was at the head of the draft table in 2016 when all 32 teams decided to pass on the defensive tackle out of Samford. While Newsome was one of those who decided not to use a draft pick on Pierce, he gave him a chance by signing the undrafted rookie.

“I guess not a lot of people felt that I could play, but Ozzie and his staff, coach Joe Cullen was my first D-line coach, they gave me a chance when not many people were willing to take a chance on me,” Pierce said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) intercepted a pass thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe (2) in the fourth quarter. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The Baltimore Ravens bench celebrates Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce’s (58) 4th quarter interception against the Browns. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Pierce played in 16 games his rookie season. By his second season, he started 13 of the 16 games he played. He was a key run-stuffer, and he occasionally contributed with a pass rush, making a combined three sacks and seven quarterback hits over his first two seasons.

He said former Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams and linebacker Terrell Suggs helped give him the confidence that he needed as an undrafted rookie to find such success.

The Ravens tendered Pierce after his rookie contract was up, but 2019 started with a hiccup. When, Pierce arrived for training camp ahead of his fourth season, coach John Harbaugh kept him out of training camp because he was too overweight “to practice from a safety standpoint.”

Missing practice didn’t hurt Pierce in the long run. He returned to the field and then started all 14 games he played that season.

When his contract was up, the Ravens would have liked to retain him. However, they couldn’t compete with the three-year, $27 million contract the Minnesota Vikings offered him. Or so they thought.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pierce’s first year in Minnesota was affected by COVID-19. He elected to sit the 2020 season out. His second year in Minnesota was marred by injury. He played just eight games.

The Vikings released Pierce before his final season. And Baltimore scooped him back up. No one from Minnesota was included in Pierce’s list of shoutouts, but he listed current general Eric DeCosta, saying “I‘m grateful to Mr. DeCosta for bringing me back on my second stint in Baltimore.”

In Baltimore, Pierce reunited with his best friend from his first stint as a Raven, defensive end Brent Urban, who was one of three current Ravens that received a personal shoutout. Urban was also coming back for his second stint in Baltimore. The two referred to themselves as the “fun bunch,” always bringing smiles and jokes to the locker room and the sidelines.

Calais Campbell, Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones rounded out the group. At 2022 training camp, Urban called it “the most talented D-line I’ve been a part of, on the interior.”

Pierce, who former defensive line coach Anthony Weaver called “a bear,” wanted to focus on adding more to the pass rush, rather than just being a stout run defender. He also wanted to become more of a locker room leader.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

From the field perspective, Pierce’s return did not go as smoothly as one would hope, at least initially. He looked great in training camp but had to be carted off the field in Week 3. He was out for the rest of the season.

But 2023 turned out to be the year. Pierce stayed healthy, starting 17 games, and helped the Ravens to a historically great defensive season. They made it to the AFC championship game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, Pierce dealt with injury, spending time on injured reserve because of a calf injury. He also took a step back as Jones, who is seven years his junior, started to gain more reps.

But Jones was also one of the young players Pierce wanted to help guide when he returned to Baltimore, and the younger player took huge strides in 2024. Despite reduced playing time, Pierce still played a big role in the defense as it finished with a league best 1,361 rushing yards allowed and 3.6 yards per carry allowed. He played 11 games with two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Overall, the Ravens ranked in the NFL’s top five run defenses in five of Pierce’s seven seasons with the team. Pierce finished his career with 238 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception in 99 games.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pierce’s career ended with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. After the game, there were signs pointing towards his retirement. When asked in the post-game locker room if he had one more year left on his contract, he gave a noncommittal response.

The next day, a steady stream of teammates stopped by his locker to sign a helmet, placed there by his best friend Urban. Starters, practice squad players, offensive players and defensive players alike stopped by to add to their tribute.