At the NFL scouting combine in March, outside linebacker Mike Green was upfront about the fact that two sexual assault allegations have been made against him, and he denied them. But, after being drafted by the Ravens in the second round, Green declined to explain how two separate allegations were made.

“Yeah, great question,” Green said. “Like I said, I’m just focused right now on moving forward with my career at the Ravens. I’m blessed to be here. It’s an honor. And, like I said, I’m glad to see what the future might hold for me.”

But his past has affected him. Green was projected by many to be a first-round pick, even a top-15 talent. Instead, he fell to the end of the second round.

“It’s tough, just knowing that you have first-round potential and just knowing that, regardless what team you was going to go to, you just wanted a chance to go in the first round,” Green said. “That was a goal that I set for myself. Didn’t really get to get that goal, but coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise.”

Green said every team he talked to asked about the allegations and he was “completely open” about them. The Ravens were satisfied with what they learned from him and from their investigative team.

Other teams clearly were not. NFL Network reported that several teams that had interviewed Green had taken him off their draft boards after finding his explanations for the accusations “not satisfactory.” Some scouts told former Marshall head coach Charles Huff their front offices didn’t “want to go down that road.”

The Ravens said multiple times they did their “due diligence” and ran a “thorough” and “exhaustive” investigation. However, other than saying they talked to Green and people at Marshall and the University of Virginia, they did not explain who they talked to and what their findings were. Andy Linn, Green’s high school coach, said the Ravens were not one of the 12 to 15 teams that spoke to him.

“We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course,” said general manager Eric DeCosta, who told reporters he met with Green in his office for 90 minutes during a predraft visit. “But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I think the best is yet to come with him, and I’m glad we got him.”

The Ravens also have kicker Justin Tucker, who is being investigated by the NFL for allegations of inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions, and wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was investigated for domestic assault but not charged due to a lack of information, on their roster.

Green’s sexual assault allegations came at two different times in two different places.

The first was while Green was in high school. A spokesperson for the Charlottesville (Va.) Police Department said it was notified of an alleged sexual assault on Aug. 26, 2022, at 1 a.m. No injuries or property damage was reported. The investigation into the incident has been suspended, and the department declined to release the police report.

Green had to sign a zero-tolerance policy when he decided to play at UVA. When an anonymous report of sexual assault was made against him in 2022, he was suspended, Green said, and he chose to transfer. However, The Athletic reported that he was dismissed from UVA. The school did not respond to a request for more information.

Green said he has “done nothing wrong.” He was never charged.

Green transferred to Marshall, a move Huff said he was comfortable with because there were “no legal documents that said, ‘Hey, this is exactly what happened.’” According to Huff, Green would discuss the situation openly with the team.

“A lot of times, young men, they do something that‘s embarrassing and they don’t like talking about it. They don’t want it brought up,” Huff said. “But Mike would stand up in front of the position room or stand up in front of the team and tell them about his story and how one decision or a group of decisions could almost ruin your career.”

However, no one shared details of what Green would say about “his story” or what the potentially ruinous decision he made was. At Ravens rookie camp, Green was less forthcoming. He was asked if he could shed light on how two separate allegations came about, and he evaded answering, instead focusing on the future.

He did say he has taken advantage of resources “that not just helped me with just on the field but the mental aspect as well,” but that he would have taken advantage of them regardless.

Although he knew he might fall in the draft based on character concerns, Green said all he needed was one team to take a chance on him. That was the Ravens.

And now he doesn’t want to dwell on the two sexual assault allegations.

“It’s just something I had to go through, and I got through it,” Green said.

Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.