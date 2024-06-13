Safety Marcus Williams has always had two functional arms, he insists.

After the final day of Ravens minicamp, Williams addressed the media in what he admitted is a rare occurrence. He refused to answer questions about his health despite missing six games due to injury last season.

“I don’t remember,” he said when asked what his injury was.

The team said Williams suffered a torn left pectoral injury in Week 1. He decided against surgery and made his return in Week 5. During the next two games, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a win over the Tennessee Titans, it was clear he was not tackling regularly.

Williams played just those two games before missing three weeks with a hamstring injury. When he returned in Week 10, it appeared it was the pectoral injury, not the hamstring, that was holding him back. Williams led with his right arm and seemed to shy from contact on his left. He also seemed to be missing full range of motion with his left arm.

Through the season, Williams avoided going into detail about his injury. Months later, he continued to dodge questions about his health.

When asked about the pectoral injury, he simply said “injuries happen” and that you’ve just “got to overcome them.” This same injury knocked out former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for eight weeks and required surgery. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle played through a torn pectoral in the Super Bowl, and he said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he was “in a lot of pain,” and it “hurt every second.”

Williams was far from the only Ravens defensive back to deal with injuries last year. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a foot injury and a calf injury. Safety Kyle Hamilton dealt with a knee injury. The Ravens ran through their secondary depth, and then they lost key players in free agency, making the depth in the defensive backfield a hot topic heading into 2024.

But Williams is sticking with his answer, or non-answer, saying he has nothing to prove to anyone but himself.

“I’ve been myself,” Williams said. “This has been me. You ask about injuries, I’m gonna tell you the same thing. This has been me. I’m just going to continue to get better.”