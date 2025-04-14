The Ravens have a star-studded starting lineup with few holes left after free agency. But they need depth behind their stars, and that’s where the draft comes in.

When The Banner published our first mock draft, free agency had yet to begin. Since then, the Ravens have signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a contract extension, erasing the need to find an answer at one of the most important positions, the one that protects quarterback Lamar Jackson.

They also have signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who provides a potential replacement for Brandon Stephens, along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who can take Nelson Agholor’s spot. The Ravens even found a replacement for backup quarterback Josh Johnson in Cooper Rush.

However, with so many well-compensated stars, the Ravens don’t have much salary cap space to add veterans unless they’re on minimum deals. The cheapest way to build depth is through the draft, which also provides long-term solutions if the picks pan out.

Using PFF’s mock draft simulator, and keeping in mind the Ravens’ needs and their best-available strategy, here are players the Ravens could look at.

Round 1, No. 27 overall: Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr.

The Ravens have two stars among their edges, or outside linebackers as the Ravens call them, but Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy are both in the final years of their contracts. Although the Ravens added an edge early last year, picking Adisa Isaac in the third round, his potential is still unknown after he missed much of the season with a hamstring injury. Tavius Robinson performed above expectation, but he won’t be the headliner of the group.

James Pearce Jr. was ranked the 15th-best prospect by PFF and the 16th best by ESPN, so getting him at 27 would be a steal. He’s an athlete, which usually draws the Ravens, and he has good instincts, which can’t be taught. His weaknesses include his weight and strength, along with his base technique, all of which can be improved at the NFL level with its strength and conditioning programs and coaches. The Ravens have a pass rush-specific coach in Chuck Smith. NFL.com compares Pearce to Oweh, which would be a good outcome, considering Oweh hit 10 sacks in his fourth season.

Shavon Revel of East Carolina could help deepen the Ravens’ cornerback room. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Round 2, No. 59 overall: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel

Although the Ravens addressed the loss of Stephens when they signed Awuzie, they could still stand to build up the secondary. The position group can be decimated fast, as the Ravens saw in 2023, and many of their options, including Awuzie, have injury histories. They also have to look toward the future with Awuzie on a one-year deal.

Both PFF and ESPN ranked Shavon Revel above 59. He has height and length, as well as speed and explosiveness despite an ACL tear. He is better as an outside cornerback than in the slot, which works well because the Ravens have two elite options for the slot in cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton. Revel has a tendency to break up passes rather than making the interception, which may be frustrating for fans after last season’s problems with catching interceptions, but a lot of Revel’s weaknesses can be improved with coaching and experience.

Andrew Mukuba was a four-year starter in college. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Round 3, No. 91 overall: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

Ar’Darius Washington’s rise has helped assuage the Ravens’ need for a safety, but they have to address the gap created when they cut Marcus Williams. They had high expectations for Williams, who came into the year as the starter, but he did not get back to playing at the level they hoped. Besides Washington and Hamilton, the Ravens have two young safeties in seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane and undrafted free agent Beau Brade.

Andrew Mukuba comes in with four years of starting experience at a top college program. He has good instincts and plays efficiently in coverage but struggles in run support. However, the Ravens have a good base in the run defense and needed more help in coverage last year. At 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, Mukuba is a bit undersize, but the Ravens took a chance with Washington and it’s working out. Mukuba’s instincts, athleticism and intelligence help raise his chances of turning into a starter.

There is not a consensus among draft evaluators about Nohl Williams of California. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Round 4, No. 129 overall: California CB Nohl Williams

Although this would be the third straight defensive back, the Ravens believe in taking best available instead of picking by positional need. At this point in the draft, Nohl Williams was the best of both on the PFF board. There were quarterbacks available, which the Ravens really don’t need, and Williams was ranked No. 125 by PFF. However, ESPN ranks him much lower, at No. 220, meaning there’s a lack of consensus about his potential. NFL.com’s evaluation says he has good instincts and plays with physicality, a trait the Ravens love. He’s also got great hands, which means he’s less likely to drop a game-changing interception.

Tory Horton of Colorado State makes up for a lack of speed by getting open in other ways. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Round 4, No. 136 overall: Colorado State WR Tory Horton

The Ravens addressed their wide receiver room in free agency when they signed Hopkins and re-signed Tylan Wallace. However, they need to build depth and a pipeline for the future. Hopkins is a veteran on a one-year deal, and 2024 pick Devontez Walker’s skill is unproven. Tory Horton was ranked higher than 136 by PFF and ESPN. Although he lacks elite speed and agility, he has found other ways to create separation, including shoulder fakes and good releases. He can also make catches through contact. Horton is a solid blocker, an asset for a run-oriented team like the Ravens.

Logan Brown of Kansas would address the Ravens’ need for a backup tackle behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Round 4, No. 176 overall: Kansas T Logan Brown

Stanley’s return was a huge win for the Ravens, but they lack depth at tackle behind him and Roger Rosengarten. Drafting Logan Brown would provide an insurance policy. Brown is a quick and athletic tackle, which the Ravens have leaned toward in past drafts. Although Brown made big mistakes last season, he was a first-year starter and showed consistent improvement. He desperately needs to improve his technique, but he should have time to work on that if the tackles stay healthy and he serves as a backup.

Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin (56) is a question because of an Achilles injury. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Round 6, No. 183 overall: Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin

With Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum running the offensive line, the Ravens don’t have a big need for a center. However, at this point in the draft, there were mostly centers and quarterbacks still available. Seth Mclaughlin fits their best-player-available philosophy, especially because he could be a steal. McLaughlin won the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s best center, but his season was derailed after an Achilles injury. The Ravens have shown they’re willing to take risks on guys with injuries, drafting guard Andrew Voorhees and center Nick Samac. They used seventh-round picks for those, but McLaughlin isn’t projected to be around that long. He allowed just one sack and eight quarterback hits over his college career while playing at Alabama and Ohio State against top opponents.

Florida’s Cam’Ron Jackson could be the defensive lineman the Ravens need after Michael Pierce’s retirement. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Round 6, No. 203 overall: Florida DL Cam’Ron Jackson

When Michael Pierce announced his retirement, he made the Ravens’ need for an interior defensive lineman more urgent. With Pierce nearing the end of his career anyway, the Ravens needed to build for the future, but now they also have to build depth for the 2025 season. Cam’Ron Jackson’s biggest weakness is in the run game, which could be a problem in the AFC North. However, the Ravens have two good tackles in front of him, so they could afford to use him situationally while he improves in strength and technique. He’s a great athlete, which makes him a candidate for improvement.

If the Ravens decide to move on from Justin Tucker, Pitt kicker Ben Sauls could be the choice. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Round 6, No. 210 overall: Pittsburgh K Ben Sauls

The time has come for the Ravens to usher in a new era in their special teams room. Justin Tucker did not look like the consistent player who leads the league in field goal percentage, and now he is under investigation as the league looks into allegations of inappropriate behavior with massage therapists. This is a good draft for kickers and, of all the options, Ben Sauls has a leg up when it comes to what the Ravens need. He has kicked in Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium throughout his career, so he’d be comfortable when the Ravens play their rival every year. It’s one of the hardest places to kick, so it would give him a good base for his NFL career.

Special teams experience could help Alijah Clark of Syracuse in the draft. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Round 6, No. 212 overall: Syracuse S Alijah Clark

At this point in the draft, players should have the ability to help on special teams if they want a path to the 53-man roster. Clark has played as a gunner and jammer on punt cover and return teams. He has limited quickness and size but has good instincts and is willing to help in various areas of the game.

The versatility of NC State’s Timothy McKay, right, could allow him to take over the role vacated by Patrick Mekari. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Round 7, No. 243 overall: NC State G Timothy McKay

The Ravens could stand to add on the offensive line, especially with the loss of Patrick Mekari’s versatility. Timothy McKay can play multiple positions, so if he exceeds expectations, as the undrafted Mekari did, he could be an asset as a backup. He has decent speed and power but needs a lot of work when it comes to technique. His athleticism lowers his ceiling, but he could be a valuable depth piece.