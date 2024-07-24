After he was done speaking with the media, veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey rasked a reporter to put a question to the next player speaking at the podium, rookie Nate Wiggins.

Humphrey wanted to be sure after the third day of training camp that Wiggins shared with reporters the nickname he had given him.

“Nasty Nate,” the rookie revealed — a sign of the young cornerback’s strong start to training camp. “I guess I play nasty defense, so that’s his [Humphrey’s] nickname for me,” Wiggins said.

While Wiggins hasn’t officially adopted the moniker, he considers it a big compliment for a three-time Pro Bowler cornerback like Humphrey to take note of his performance.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During Monday’s rainy practice, Wiggins wrestled a pass from wide receiver Sean Ryan for an interception and nearly ran into the coaches as he sprinted back.

“Nate’s been looking good, working on technique,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore drafted Wiggins with the 30th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. The 20-year-old from Atlanta played three seasons at Clemson, earning first-team All-ACC player his sophomore and junior seasons.

In his junior season, he faced 13 deep targets and only allowed one completion. At the NFL scouting combine, Wiggins ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.28 seconds.

The Ravens considered him the best cornerback in his class, and in the first week of training camp, Wiggins appears to be living up to the hype.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“With just what Nate’s already shown and if he continues to keep building those days, it’ll be just a lot of plays being made for this secondary,” Humphrey said.

While this is Wiggins’ first summer as a professional football player, he doesn’t see that much of a difference between preparing for the NFL and preparing for college.

“Football just gonna be football, it’s really not different,” he said.

Since training camp began, Wiggins has been working on his technique for defending a wide receiver set to catch a pass, something he hopes to improve before the start of the season.

Wiggins is part of a defense that’s expected to have a deep secondary, and the experience of the veterans in the unit will be helpful as he learns the new plays and adjusts to the pro level, he said. They’ve already made an effort to be a guiding hand to Wiggins and other young players.

“I can just go to anybody in the DB and ask them questions, I feel like that’s going to help me in the long run,” Wiggins said.