All Time Low is reaching a new local high for gigs.

The four-member band from Towson is set to play the halftime show on New Year’s Eve at the Ravens’ game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the show Saturday, drawing praise and a bit of puzzlement from folks following the Ravens on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Baltimore band for NYE – you love to see it!” X user MillsTwitch posted.

“Seems like a good opportunity for them to play For Baltimore,” user MetalGod2K posted.

Others, though, were less enthusiastic. Multiple users posted simply “Who?”

The Ravens announced that All Time Low will play on New Year's Eve via X.

The band, consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Alex Gaskarth, lead guitarist Jack Barakat, bassist/backing vocalist Zack Merrick and drummer Rian Dawson, formed in high school in 2003. Since then, the foursome has taken several yearlong tours around the world and released nine albums.

All Time Low has been featured on the Vans Warped tour and the Voodoo Experience in New Orleans and played a series of shows with Green Day in Germany. The band won iHeart Radio’s Alternative Rock Song of the Year award in 2022 for the tune “Monsters.”

Barakat faced online allegations in October 2021, when a Tik Tok video surfaced accusing an unnamed pop-punk band of inviting a 13-year-old onto its tour bus, claiming in the comments section that they “tried to take my bra off.” The teen indicated the band in question was from Maryland but didn’t name All Time Low.

On social media, the band said the allegations were “absolutely and unequivocally false.”