That’s not to say they don’t think about what ALS has taken from them — and still takes from them. They’ve never been on a cruise together. Chanda has dreams of going to Europe, or taking a Winnebago for a road trip with just the two of them. But O.J.’s medical needs make such flights of fancy unfeasible. The trips they take are organizational feats, arranging medical care and equipment even for a day drive out of state.