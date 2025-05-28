The playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills is in the rearview mirror. Next up: the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The rematch is months down the road, but when the Ravens stepped on the field Tuesday for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs), they began to build the foundation. Veteran players and coaches will get a feel for their new players, from the rookies to the free agent additions. And they’ll also get a chance to know four new coaches.

It’s the first glimpse at who the 2025 Ravens could be.

Workouts are voluntary. They’re also non-contact. So attendance may fluctuate, and position battles won’t truly get underway until the pads come out. There’s also still a chance general manager Eric DeCosta adds more players, something he’s done late in the offseason the past few years.

But based on the current roster, here are some storylines to watch for during the three days of OTAs and two days of minicamp that are open to the media:

What will they do with the secondary?

First-round draft pick Malaki Starks talks to the media after practice at rookie minicamp. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

When the Ravens released safety Marcus Williams, this was the question. Would they draft a safety? Would they sign one? Would they look to leave Kyle Hamilton deep or find someone who allowed him to go back to the nickel?

When the team drafted safety Malaki Starks, this remained the question. But now, it was tinged with excitement. With three versatile safeties who can play deep or in the slot, as well as a cornerback who can play inside or outside, how dangerous could this secondary be?

But now, there is once again uncertainty after safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s offseason training program. Washington helped orchestrate the secondary’s second-half comeback last year, and had great momentum heading into this season.

Now, the Ravens are down to Hamilton and Starks, a rookie, as the potential starters, and they must hope two second-year players, seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane and undrafted free agent Beau Brade, take a big leap this season.

Can Tyler Loop keep up the momentum?

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop kicks at rookie minicamp. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

John Harbaugh liked what he saw from the kicker after two days of rookie minicamp. A day later, the Raven released longtime Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker for what they described as “football reasons.”

The fifth-round draft pick was chosen based on the recommendation of senior special teams coach Randy Brown, who traveled the country and came back saying there was one kicker he really wanted — and it was Loop. No one else on the staff had seen him kick live.

Loop’s power can’t be denied, as he kicked from over 60 yards out at rookie minicamp. It was also demonstrated at the college level and the combine. His accuracy and consistency, especially under pressure, still has to be proven. This is something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason, but only the real NFL games can provide a true test.

Will Lamar Jackson show up? Also, Cooper Rush vs. Devin Leary

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches as Tyler Huntley (18) and Devin Leary (13) run drills at the Under Armour Performance Center last September. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The annual Lamar Jackson watch is on. Will he show up to OTAs? And for how many days? Does it matter?

Arguably, he doesn’t need the extra practice. Whatever he’s done by himself has been working.

Regardless of whether he shows up, a different storyline will begin over in the quarterbacks’ corner of the field. Who will be Jackson’s backup? The Ravens haven’t re-signed veteran Josh Johnson, who served as his backup last season. They drafted Devin Leary last year, and he had a season on the practice squad to watch and learn. But they also signed veteran Cooper Rush in the offseason. Leary has youth on his side and the potential to develop into a homegrown career backup. Rush has more experience, with 38 games and 14 starts across seven years.

Do they have trust in Andrew Vorhees?

Guard Andrew Vorhees (72) gets ready to line up in a preseason game against last August. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The offensive line was a story all of last offseason, with three starters to replace. This year, they have lost just one, Patrick Mekari, and they have more options to take his place at left guard.

Andrew Vorhees emerged as a potential starter last training camp before eventually losing his spot once Roger Rosengarten settled in at right tackle and Mekari took over at guard. Vorhees was coming off a major ACL injury that erased his rookie season, so there’s a chance that he takes a “second-year” jump.

But the Ravens also drafted two more linemen, including third-rounder Emery Jones Jr. Jones was a tackle at LSU, but he has the potential to develop into an NFL guard. However, he will not participate in OTAs since he is recovering from a labrum injury. It will also be hard to tell how far along players are at this juncture.

Does DeAndre Hopkins still have his speed?

DeAndre Hopkins, seen as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It was the splashy offseason signing, a name almost as significant as Derrick Henry’s. But DeAndre Hopkins comes with similar age concerns. Henry was 30, an advanced age for a running back, when he signed with Baltimore last season, but he eradicated any concerns over his durability when he rushed for almost 2,000 yards. Hopkins is 32, and he plays a position where speed is premium. The veteran wide receiver is also further removed from his Pro Bowl form than Henry was when he signed.

In his opening press conference, Hopkins said he’s embracing a role where he helps younger talent thrive. He will most likely be No. 3 instead of the No. 1 he’s been all his career. OTAs won’t show how he’ll be used, but they should give an indication of whether he’s still got his speed and agility.

Remember, everything could change

Jobs are not often won or lost in OTAs. All the drills are non-contact (in addition to individual drills, there will be some 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without tackling), so any projections based on OTAs come with an asterisk. Defensive backs can show their speed, but not their tackling skills. Players in the trenches can hone their footwork, mirroring and technique, but they can’t pit their strength against anyone. OTAs are best for checking in with returning players, getting to know newer players, allowing players and coaches to gel and installing systems.

We’re just getting started.