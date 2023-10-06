For the last 134 games over the last nine years, right tackle Morgan Moses was always present on the field for whichever team he was committed to.

Over his 10-year career, Moses has only sat out nine games, and that was when he was a rookie for the Washington Commanders. But that streak, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL, is in jeopardy after Moses suffered a shoulder injury in the Ravens’ 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Moses left that game early. The next day, coach John Harbaugh said Monday that none of the injuries suffered in the game seemed to require long-term recovery periods. Moses missed Wednesday’s practice but returned Thursday, although he participated in a limited capacity. He was not on the field for the open portion of Friday’s practice.

Moses is currently tied with the Commanders’ Charles Leno Jr. with 134 straight games among active players. He trails the Atlanta Falcons’ Jake Matthews (148) and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce (143).

As the Ravens prepare for the Steelers, who have one of the best pass rushers in the league in TJ Watt, they were also missing their starting tackle opposite of Moses, Ronnie Stanley (knee). He practiced Wednesday and Thursday the week before, too, before missing Friday’s practice and the game. However, this Thursday, he expressed optimism about an impending return after two full practices.

Two defensive players were also absent. Defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder), who was injured Sunday against the Browns, has not practiced at all this week. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), who was injured in Week 1, is no longer in a boot but still has not practiced.