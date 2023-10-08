Right tackle Morgan Moses’s 134-game streak has come to an end.

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, Moses missed two practices and was limited in a third. On Sunday, the Ravens announced Moses is among six inactive players for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entering Week 5, Moses was tied for the third-longest streak in the NFL among active players with Charles Leno Jr., who overtook him by playing in the Washington Commanders’ Thursday game against the Chicago Bears. Moses had previously only missed eight games in his career, all during his rookie year. Since then, he’s played every game for the three teams he’s been on: the Commanders, the New York Jets and the Ravens.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), who was also injured against the Browns, remains inactive, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) will return. Armour-Davis played in three games for the Ravens this season, helping the team fight through multiple injuries at defensive back.

Humphrey had surgery in the offseason and has not played a game this season. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who brings five seasons of experience.

Starting safety Marcus Williams will also play his first game since he injured his pectoral in Week 1. Between Williams and Humphrey, the secondary will add needed depth. While it has performed well without its starters, it has suffered more injuries in Armour-Davis and Daryl Worley (shoulder), who has been placed on injured reserve. It has not played a single game with both its starters.

The Ravens' offense has played just 14 snaps this season with Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews on the field together.



The Ravens' defense has played zero snaps this season with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams on the field together. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 8, 2023

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) remains on the inactive list. He has been out since he was injured in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. With fellow outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle) on injured reserve, the Ravens signed free agent Kyle Van Noy ahead of the game against the Browns. Van Noy played a third of the defensive snaps in his first game with the Ravens.

Guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, tight end Charlie Kolar and quarterback Josh Johnson were the other three placed on the inactive list. None of them have played in any games this season.

Steelers inactives

The Steelers’ dangerous pass rush will be at full strength with the return of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin). He and teammate T.J. Watt are considered among the best pass rushers in the league.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a bone bruise in the Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Texans, will play, but he’ll be missing one of his top targets, tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring).

The Steelers’ other inactives include quarterback Mason Rudolph, punter Pressley Harvin, runnign back Godwin Igwebuike, offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels, and defensive end DeMarvin Leal.