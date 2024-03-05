Ravens fans can expect plenty of new food and beverage options at M&T Bank Stadium soon as the team makes a “major expansion” to its food and beverage program, the team announced Monday.

That expansion includes a change from its current concessionaire, Aramark. The team said it picked from several concessionaires after a monthslong decision process, but did not say who the new vendor is.

“We are grateful for our partnership and thank Aramark, particularly its staff, which served Ravens fans for many seasons,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the exciting upgrades to our food and hospitality program in the near future.”

The expansion is in connection with the team’s 15-year lease extension at M&T Bank Stadium announced last year. In December, the team announced a renovation to include a tailgate and concert venue, field-level seating and infrastructure investments.

Construction at the 25-year-old stadium is expected to be completed in stages from 2024 to 2026. The project will cost an estimated $450 million.

