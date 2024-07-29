A bug can’t keep Lamar Jackson down for long.

It might have gotten him sent home by the Ravens’ team doctors when he showed up for the first day of training camp Sunday, but the illness didn’t ruin his concentration as he continues to work towards his No. 1 goal, the one accolade he hasn’t achieved: Super Bowl champion.

“I know what time is it right now. It’s camp time,” Jackson said. “So with me going down for a couple days, my mind was still in it. Like I got to hurry up and get better, so I can be out here with my guys.”

Jackson said he was eager to return, but he was forced to slow down.

He tried to return Wednesday but lasted less than an hour. He only made one completion in his time on the field, and proceeded to miss Friday’s practice because he was still sick.

Jackson made his full return Saturday, the sixth day of camp. His return to health coincided with the offense’s return to health.

After days of defensive domination, the offense played with renewed vigor with its leader back in the pocket. Jackson finished with an unofficial completion percentage of 67% and threw four touchdowns to one interception.

Jackson was out there again Monday, following an off day Sunday. Through the heat of a 90-degree day, Jackson went 18-for-27 with two touchdowns and an interception. While he showed off his legs on a few plays, Jackson mostly looked to his receivers. He found wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Isaiah Likely often, showing their chemistry from last season has not waned.

By the time he took the podium Monday, Jackson said he was feeling “wonderful.”

He, too, wonders why he keeps getting sick — “Yeah man, I be thinking that sometimes because in Louisville I never got sick!” — but he said there’s no concern about any chronic issues behind it.

Jackson said he tunes out the outside chatter as he focuses in on becoming a Super Bowl-caliber team. While he was out, he even missed his own coach’s vision for Jackson to end his career as the greatest quarterback to play the game. Jackson rebutted Harbaugh’s comment by saying Tom Brady is “the GOAT,” but he appreciates that Harbaugh would think that highly of him.

Attendance

The wide receivers were thin at practice. Deonte Harty missed practice entirely, and Rashod Bateman left within the first hour after being involved in a collision. He watched some of the 11-on-11 work before going inside. Harbaugh said both of them have some soreness and were being treated with “an abundance of caution.”

Undrafted free rookies outside linebacker Joe Evans and inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby were absent, as was defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), cornerback TJ Tampa (sports hernia) and running back Keaton Mitchell (ACL) remained sidelined.

One-on-ones

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor beat cornerback Arthur Maulet for a catch on a vertical route.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey wouldn’t let Bateman even get out of his break, forcing a no-throw.

Flowers drew a flag on cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams.

Likely ran a quick in-breaking route for a catch against safety Kyle Hamilton.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens shadowed wide receiver Tylan Wallace on a slant route and forced an incompletion.

Wide receiver Malik Cunningham beat safety Ar’Darius Washington for a catch on an out-breaking route despite solid coverage.

Tight end Mark Andrews used a hesitation move to separate from safety Daryl Worley easily on an in-breaking route.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis had an out-breaking route by Agholor well covered, but a touch pass helped lead Agholor away from the coverage and secure a catch.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins allowed a short completion to wide receiver Dayton Wade, but only after redirecting the rookie on his route, forcing Wade to relocate and wait for a pass.

Flowers beat Williams easily for a deep catch on a go route.

Bateman drew a flag on cornerback Ka’dar Hollman after a jam attempt at the line of scrimmage. The play was Bateman’s final play of the practice, and he left soon after.

Flowers beat Williams again, this time on a corner route.

Hamilton forced an incompletion with stiff coverage on Andrews, denying him an easy catch on a quick-hitting comeback route.

Defensive back Christian Matthew denied wide receiver Devontez Walker on a vertical route.

Likely overcame a good initial punch from Hamilton at the line of scrimmage to get a step downfield, then made a juggling catch in tight coverage.

Stock report