After wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed a contract extension in 2024, he doubled his production. So the Ravens awarded him with another contract extension.

The wide receiver, who is going into his fifth season with the team, signed a contract extension Thursday, the team announced. The deal is for three years and $36.75 million, according to ESPN, and includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

“Rashod made a big jump last year and we are excited to watch him this season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s a young playmaker who is an important piece of our offense. Congratulations to Rashod and his family!”

Bateman signed his first extension ahead of the final year of his rookie deal, extending the four-year rookie contract from 2021 into 2026 and increasing the average annual value from $3,149,853 to $6,435,949.

The extension was in place of a fifth-year option, which he did not qualify for because he started 2023’s training camp on the Did Not Report list and had only accrued two seasons.

Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021 but had yet to break out when he signed the extension. He had dealt with injuries through the early part of his career.

While he had a promising rookie year, his second season was cut short by a foot injury. The same injury kept him from participating in the majority of training camp ahead of his third season.

Bateman later said that prevented him from building chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was in his first season, also said the Ravens didn’t fit him into the offense as well as they could have.

“And then, the beginning there Bateman gets kind of banged up a little bit, and so does Odell [Beckham Jr.],” Monken said in 2024 when reflecting on the previous season. “So, here you are, beginning of the year, but you’re already in the season. We certainly could have done a better job of moving them around, for sure, but as the year went on, Rashod really came on, and I’ve seen tremendous growth.”

Although Bateman’s production was low for what you would want out of a first-round pick, he got open at a high rate, and Pro Football Focus gave him a “separation grade” above even Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill. But often Bateman wasn’t thrown the ball when he was open or received an uncatchable pass.

General manager Eric DeCosta reiterated his faith in Bateman multiple times, and he backed it up with the first contract extension, a two-year, $12.871 million deal that he called a “no brainer.” Bateman rewarded his faith. He put in work in his first healthy offseason since 2022, and it translated into results.

Bateman and Jackson found the chemistry that many had worried didn’t exist. Bateman established himself as a deep threat, and Jackson delivered him beautiful passes that made it onto highlight reels throughout the season. He went from making 32 catches for 367 yards in 2023 to 45 catches for 756 yards in 2024.

Bateman also became one of the Ravens’ most trusted targets in the end zone. He more than doubled his career touchdowns in one season. After catching four touchdown passes over his first three seasons, he grabbed nine in 2024.