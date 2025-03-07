Lamar Jackson has never played an NFL season without left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Sure, he’s played games without the injury-prone Stanley defending his blind side, but Stanley is the one lineman who has been around since Jackson’s rookie year.

“That’s Lamar’s left tackle,” offensive lineman Patrick Mekari said.

But Jackson might have to get used to someone else protecting him. Stanley’s contract will end and he will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year on March 12 if the Ravens don’t sign him to an extension. Teams can start negotiating with free agents on March 10.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Last year, it seemed that the Ravens were ready to move on. After the veteran had another less-than-stellar season marred by injury, the Ravens restructured his contract and turned 2025 into a void year.

But after Stanley proved he can stay healthy and play at a high level, general manager Eric DeCosta indicated that he wants to bring Stanley back.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a deal done,” DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine last month.

Beyond talent, Stanley has a track record of success at the NFL, something that’s not guaranteed when you take a player in the draft. That, plus his leadership and experience with the Ravens, is a good reason to bring him back. It’s also a reason that other teams will be calling if the Ravens let him hit free agency. NFL.com ranks him the second-best free agent, and Pro Football Focus ranks him at eighth.

Stanley’s willingness to restructure his contract last season might be a good indicator that he wants to be a contributor in Baltimore, something DeCosta alluded to when he said, “Ronnie and I did a deal the last time, so that’s great.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The deal turned 2025 into a void year, which means Stanley is a free agent but the Ravens still have to account for his $8,168,250 in dead money on the 2025 cap. That’s the ninth-highest cap hit for the Ravens next year, beating most already rostered players. If the Ravens sign him to an extension, they could restructure so his cap hit for 2025 isn’t as high, which would be a huge help for a team that has very little cap space to work with.

But if the Ravens and Stanley can’t get a deal done in the next five days, here are some options for replacing him:

A player on the roster

Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten had a rough start to his NFL career, giving up a sack on his very first play, but he righted the ship and became a consistently good player. He soaked up all the lessons Stanley was willing to share and spent time after almost every practice getting in extra work with Stanley.

Rosengarten voiced his desire for the Ravens to bring Stanley back. But if they decide to move on, he’s the one who would likely replace him.

Good right tackles are easier to find than left tackles, who are tasked with defending the quarterback’s blind side and are often pitted against the toughest pass rushers. The Ravens are confident that Rosengarten can move from right to left, leaving them to find a new right tackle.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Coach John Harbaugh also said he hopes they keep Stanley but “absolutely” believes Rosengarten could successfully make the switch.

It’s unlikely that Daniel Faalele would switch positions again after the Ravens decided to convert him into a guard last season, but he has NFL experience at tackle. He was a depth tackle his first two years in the league before earning the starting job at right guard during 2024 training camp. Should they need the flexibility, Faalele allows the Ravens to shuffle players based on whom they add in free agency and the draft.

Another pending free agent, Mekari has experience at left tackle (as well as every other position on the line). He doesn’t have the pure talent Stanley does, but if the Ravens needed a cheaper option, they could bring back Mekari. He could then fill in at left tackle, or he could fill in to any open spot that’s left if the Ravens slide Rosengarten and then draft a lineman.

Free agency

Five sites list Stanley as the top tackle in the 2025 free agent class. The offensive line is always important, but the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the trenches has made the front even more of a focus.

That means Stanley will be in high demand, and if he hits free agency, teams with a lot more cap space can lure him away.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stanley is generally considered a tier above any other tackle, which means the others will likely be cheaper — but also less talented.

Cam Robinson is ranked 12 spots behind Stanley in PFF’s rankings and 24 spots behind him in NFL.com’s rankings. At 29, he’s a veteran, but he’s a year younger than Stanley. He is coming off the worst season of his career, but he is still a serviceable player.

If the Ravens want a cheaper, shorter deal, they could go with 34-year-old Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler. But if they want to take a chance on a veteran player with a dubious injury history, they may as well go with Stanley if they can get the deal done.

There is a younger option who could come in and play immediately, whereas a rookie might not. Pittsburgh’s Dan Moore Jr. improved his pass blocking this season and could be a player DeCosta considers.

The Ravens would likely have looked at Alaric Jackson, who had a career year protecting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he agreed to a new three-year deal with Los Angeles.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

From the draft

With the 27th overall pick, the Ravens won’t be competing for the top tackle prospects unless they trade up. They will be looking at low first-round players, assuming that’s the need they decide to address in the earlier rounds of the draft.

Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson is one option who could be around. Many teams are looking at Jackson as an option at guard, but he has experience at left tackle. He switched positions in 2025 and helped the team to a national championship while allowing just two pressures and no quarterback hits.

Jackson’s teammate Josh Simmons is another player to watch. He was a top prospect until he suffered a season-ending knee injury and fell down the boards. He has talent but would be a gamble since teams won’t know if he’ll return to form with no games in between now and the draft to prove he’s ready.

Similar to Jackson, Kelvin Banks out of Texas has played multiple positions along the offensive line. Although some sites rank him higher than No. 27, he needs to get stronger, as many rookie linemen do, so it’s unclear if he could be an immediate starter.

Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery is another option. Built similarly to fellow Golden Gopher Faalele, Ersery is 6-foot-6 and 331 pounds but can move fast for someone his size.