Ravens fourth-round pick wide receiver Devontez Walker will be active for his first NFL game in the Ravens’ Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the first time Walker is not among the Ravens’ six inactive players. This week, that list includes safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Malik Harrison, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Walker had a quiet training camp and was hampered by injuries throughout. He’s expected to contribute primarily on special teams.

Three of the inactive players are dealing with injuries.

Washington, who returned to practice this week after dealing with a knee injury, has been a regular part of the rotation but missed Week 6 with the injury.

Harrison, who can play both inside and outside, has been dealing with a groin injury since Week 6. Prior to his injury, he had made 10 tackles in five games.

Ali made his NFL debut in Week 6 after coming back from a stinger sustained in training camp. He injured his ankle in practice the next week.

With Ali out, the Ravens signed running back Chris Collier to the 53-man roster after using his last practice squad elevation. He has been contributing on special teams.

Brade, an undrafted rookie, made his debut against the Commanders and contributed on special teams. Isaac dealt with an injury through the offseason but made his debut against the Buffalo Bills, where he recorded a tackle for loss. Samac has not yet made his debut.

The Ravens also did not activate cornerback Arthur Maulet, whose window to return closes this week.

Maulet, a regular part of the secondary’s rotation last season, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, which landed him on injured reserve. He made his return on Oct. 2, but a hamstring injury quickly sidelined him.

Maulet made his second attempt at a return Thursday and was able to participate in all three practices this week.