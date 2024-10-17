Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet has once again made his return to the practice field.

After arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp placed him on injured reserve, Maulet returned to practice on Oct. 2, opening the 21-day window for the defensive back to eventually be activated.

Immediately after that practice, Maulet appeared on the injury report as being a limited participant with the designation of a knee injury. And then he missed the following practice and a hamstring injury was added to the report.

“He had a soft-tissue setback, so he won’t make it to this game this week, but he’ll be day-to-day probably going forward next week,” coach John Harbaugh announced that Friday. “We’ll just have to see.”

Maulet missed all of the following week, as well. But on Thursday, the first open practice ahead of the Ravens’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maulet was back.

Similar to the first practice, he played with intensity through the open viewing period, even though players were just doing individual drills.

Maulet played in 14 games with three starts for the Ravens last year. He was a significant part of the Ravens’ rotation in the defensive backfield, especially when their depth was tested by injury. He made 37 tackles with two sacks, five passes defensed and one interception.

Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) also returned to practice. The Ravens have had the league’s best run defense through six weeks, and Washington has been a regular contributor on the line. He has made four tackles in his five games.

Meanwhile, three Ravens were missing from practice.

Linebacker Malik Harrison, who plays inside and outside, remained out with a groin injury. He’s made 10 tackles in five games.

Defensive end Brent Urban was also missing, following a strong game where he batted down a pass and helped limit the Washington Commanders to 52 rushing yards.

Wide receiver and starting punt returner Deonte Harty was also absent. He has been in and out of practice with a knee injury for two weeks. He is averaging 10.6 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kickoff return.