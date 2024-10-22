TAMPA, Fla. — It was bound to happen. One of these days, Lamar Jackson and Rashod Bateman were going to click.

And when they did, on a Monday night in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, oh, how it clicked.

When a scrambling Jackson launched the ball across his body to Bateman, who created at least two yards of separation from two different defensive backs, it made for Bateman’s career-best 59-yard catch, a beautiful oh-so-Lamar type of play on a characteristic Bateman route.

But the two of them didn’t stop there. Jackson proved he can do it on a traditional drop back, as well. On second-and-17 in the third quarter, Jackson patiently waited for Bateman to complete his route. The receiver sprinted down the right sideline, gaining a good three yards on his opponent. Jackson released the ball, and it sailed through the air long enough to cause everyone’s hearts to pause as they waited to see if this throw would be the throw to finally make it to Bateman.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Just catch the ball,” Bateman said he was telling himself. “Whatever I have to do, just catch the ball. I knew I was open. I thought I accelerated out of the break, so I just knew I’d catch the ball ... It was hanging for a minute, but I did; I caught it.”

And it led to a 49-yard touchdown.

“We’ve all been talking about it,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You could see it coming in practice and even in games, with the route running and everything, but you wanted to see it happen.”

In Bateman’s mind and those of his teammates, plays like these have always been Bateman’s calling card, he just hasn’t been able to show it at the NFL level on game days.

“That was something that was created about me,” Bateman said. “I know what I can do. I’ve shown what I can do, so I’m not going to sit here and keep defending myself. I’m just going to keep going out and playing ball, day in and day out.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bateman’s progress has been hampered by injuries, making it hard for him to find his footing — and to build on-field chemistry with his quarterback without the constant reps.

That changed this year when Bateman finally had a full offseason to train. He told The Banner that his main focus was simply on staying healthy. While none of his injuries were preventable, he stepped up his game when it came to nutrition and recovery. He also took a greater role in his own offseason training regimen and continued to perfect the strongest aspect of his game: his route running.

“He’s such an elite route runner,” tight end Charlier Kolar said. “His ability to sink his hips and get out of his cuts for his size is super impressive. And to see him do it in games, it’s just like we’ve seen it a thousand times, so it’s super cool to see him get rewarded with a big play.”

In turn, Jackson also stepped up his game outside of practice, sending Bateman thoughts and film over texts.

The first six weeks showed that it was working. Bateman’s numbers fluctuated with yardage as high as the 50s and as low as the 20s — but that’s become normal for the receivers in this Ravens offense. Notably, Jackson started finding Bateman more often and in more critical situations, such as on third downs and in the red zone. Bateman had never scored more than two touchdowns in a season. Five weeks in, he tied that.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Seven weeks in, Jackson and Bateman finally broke through. They not only added his third touchdown, but also broke a single-game record for Bateman. The receiver finished with four catches on four targets for a career-best 121 yards.

Rashod Bateman caught his third touchdown of the year against Tampa Bay; that set a new career-high for a season ... in Week 7. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bateman and Jackson have always spoken highly of each other to the media. They’re both competitors and respect each other’s game. But their struggles to connect on deep balls were well documented. According to PFF, Jackson’s off-target rate last season when throwing to Bateman was the eighth-highest in the league.

Chemistry was the focus coming into camp, and they may have finally found it.

“It definitely felt good,” Bateman said. “The media said that me and Lamar don’t have a connection, but we do, and we showed it tonight. I think we’re doing a good job of showing it this season, with a lot of work put in that goes into that. Shoutout to Lamar for delivering the ball. Appreciate you, 8.”