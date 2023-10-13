Ravens heading into Titans game as healthy as ever

Things looked grim for the Ravens as the number of players nursing injuries hit 20 in late September. But that proved to be the peak, and a steady stream of players have recovered and returned to practice. The Ravens’ injury report on Friday was down to two players.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) was the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in London. Running back Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off injured reserve, is listed as questionable. He was a full participant in every practice this week.

Oweh has missed four, soon to be five, games since being injured in Week 1. His recovery is getting close, coach John Harbaugh said.

“He’s on point,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been working really hard. It’s a process with that kind of an ankle sprain, and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready. It’s kind of getting in that neighborhood now, so we’ll see how he feels.”

Although Mitchell is cleared, Harbaugh did not confirm if he will play, instead calling it a possibility. The Ravens were hurting for running backs in the third week of the season, but both Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are back in the lineup.

“[Mitchell’s] doing good, doing a good job, and he could be a factor,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see it how it goes. He was eligible possibly last week as well.”

The Ravens started the week with eight players who didn’t practice or were limited. An illness swept through the locker room, Harbaugh said Wednesday, and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and tackle Patrick Mekari both missed practice because of it. Mekari also suffered a chest injury during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both were full participants on Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) were both limited in Wednesday’s practice but full participants the rest of the week. The veterans returned to the field for the Steelers game after missing time with injuries; it was Humphrey’s season debut. The seventh-year corner said he’s still not at full strength, but he’s moving in the right direction.

“I’m getting there; it’s a work in progress,” Humphrey said. “But we’ve been doing a pretty good pitch count — how many plays I get — getting back into the groove of things, and I think it’s working pretty well,” he said. “So, as the weeks go on, I think it’ll just get better and better, [and I’ll] get used to how I feel [and] different things. But once you get out there, you’ve just got to put everything to the side and just play.”

A good-looking injury report for the Ravens.



Tackle Morgan Moses, who missed the Steelers game with an injury suffered the Sunday before, was also limited Wednesday but has since been cleared. Safety Geno Stone, who hurt his hamstring against the Steelers, did not practice Wednesday but has also been cleared.

Harbaugh called the return to health “super important” while saying the players further down the depth chart won’t lose opportunities just because the starters have returned.

“Sometimes you jump in and have a great game and sometimes you know, you have to get a feel for it again,” Harbaugh said. “But all our guys are working their way back, and I’m proud of them. They’ve done a great job of doing everything that they can do to get back [and] be as healthy and as strong as they can be, and we’re very close to full strength. So, that’s a big deal, that’s a plus. I’m proud of the guys that played, and they’re also good, so I’m just going to throw it out there on Sunday and just try to get after it.”

Weakened Titans

While the Ravens are returning to health, the Titans are headed in the other direction. Their Friday injury report was extensive.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) have already been ruled out for Sunday. None of them made the trip to London.