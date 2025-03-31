PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ravens ticket holders no longer need to hold their breath. Team President Sashi Brown confirmed that ticket prices will not increase for the 2025 season.

This is despite the cost of their stadium renovations, a $489 million bill that the Ravens and the state (mostly the state) are footing, as well as the rising cost of living.

Brown said the Ravens try to balance the cost of keeping up with trends around the league with the best interest of their fans. Typically, Brown said, they keep to an every-other-year pattern for price increases.

“We feel like it provides some certainty to fans,” Brown said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Brown spoke to the local beat Sunday at the NFL annual league meeting and addressed various topics. Here are some of the other topics he touched on.

Going international

The Ravens won’t know if they’ll be adding stamps to their passports this season until the NFL announces the away teams for its international slates.

The league is expanding to seven international games, including two new markets. It has announced the “home” teams for all the games. Only three of those teams are on the Ravens’ schedule as away opponents:

Miami Dolphins in Madrid

Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin

Cleveland Browns in London

Although the Ravens won’t host an international game in 2025, Brown opened up the possibility of doing so in the future. Because the Ravens have spent so much on stadium renovations, he said, it probably won’t happen soon. Brown said the league typically tries to “allow those renovations [to] come online before they move them for a home game,” which means they expect a full home slate for the next few seasons.

“But we also know that there is a large demand for the Ravens generally, and [quarterback] Lamar [Jackson], and the growth internationally is something that we embrace fully,” Brown said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Spread the Christmas joy

The past two Christmases, Santa has delivered the Ravens the gift of a victory on the road. He’s also punished them with the gift of a victory on the road.

In 2023, the Ravens traveled to San Francisco for a Christmas Day game. In 2024, they spent Christmas in Houston. They are the only team that has had to play back-to-back Christmas games on the road.

Hopefully, they’ll be spared that gift in 2025.

“I’ll just say there’s been a few conversations between us and the league, starting when the schedule came out last year,” Brown said, laughing. “We are honored and delighted and privileged to play the game. We hope that they spread the joy of playing on Christmas to some of our brethren around the league.”

Drafting plans for the draft

At the 2024 annual meeting, Brown mentioned the possibility of bringing the draft to Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He reemphasized the Ravens’ desire to play host.

“We’re very interested in trying to convince the league that Baltimore is going to be the best site for the draft of all time,” Brown said.

The city takes the lead on the proposals, Brown said. In convincing the league, it has to present plans for “hotel rooms, transportation, where we’re actually going to put the display on and roll the production with the draft itself.”

Brown said the team is “a ways away” from getting a decision from the league, but he hopes the city will have good news in “the next few years.” The NFL has chosen Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the 2025 draft and Pittsburgh as the 2026 draft site.