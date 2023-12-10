A large and strong storm system is bringing rain, wind and a few thunderstorms to the Baltimore area on the day of the city’s first large-scale event without Light Rail service.

The wet weather will continue through Sunday and will likely be heavy at times. A Flood Watch has been issued for the region today into tonight for the possibility of urban and poor drainage flooding. By the time this storm ends early Monday morning, we’re looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain with the highest rainfall totals likely across the Eastern Shore. Driving conditions will be tough and slow during pockets of heavy rain.

The Baltimore Ravens were set to play the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Some hardy fans still showed up to tailgate and participate in the activities along Ravens Walk.

The stormy weather may snarl traffic worse than usual with the Light Rail out of commission indefinitely following mechanical issues. The Maryland Transit Administration is operating express shuttle buses from the Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds Light Rail stations to the Camden Yards stations to help Ravens fans get to and from the game.

Steve Fieldhouse, a season ticket holder from York, Pa., expected the worst getting to the game Sunday afternoon. He usually takes the Light Rail from Hunt Valley, but because service was suspended he took a shuttle bus from the Hunt Valley light rail stop to Camden Yards, then he walked the rest of the way to M&T Bank Stadium.

“It wasn’t that bad,” he said as a steady downpour of rain drenched fans on their way to the game. “It took a hour and 20 minutes and I arrived 20 minutes before the game.”

Nearby at a Sunoco gas station, lot attendee Fahad Rag said he noticed a considerable uptick in customers.

“Usually we have two cars,” he said in reference to game days. The lot holds up to 20 cars. “Today the lot is almost full.”

The convention center and Camden Yards Light Rail stops, which are usually bustling with Ravens fans heading to Ravens stadium were all but empty. Smooth jazz played in between sporadic messages over the intercom saying that service was temporarily suspended, with shuttle bus services running instead.

Nearby a street vendor could be heard in a booming voice yelling: “Ravens hats and ponchos. Ponchos and Ravens hats.”

Rain could turn to wet snow Monday morning

Across the region, wind will gust 25 to 30 mph with locally stronger gusts in any thunderstorms. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible across the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Snow will start is Garrett County this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there from 7 p.m. this evening until noon on Monday. Two to 5 inches is expected and winds could gust up to 45 mph. The combo of slick roads and blowing snow will make travel very difficult tonight through the Monday morning commute.

A changeover to several hours of wet snow is possible tonight into early Monday morning, especially north and west of Baltimore. A light grassy accumulation of 1 inch or so is possible, especially along and west of I-83, but road conditions should remain wet.

Right now, air temperatures should stay just above freezing (33 to 35 degrees), so the snow should melt on paved surfaces. Falling snow will create tough visibility for drivers. Most of the snow should end before 6 a.m. Monday.