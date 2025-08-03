The Ravens had one of the strongest starting rosters in the NFL, with few question marks heading into the offseason. Then they added 11 draft picks.

First-round pick safety Malaki Starks is the only shoo-in for a starting position. Sixth-round pick kicker Tyler Loop is the only other rookie in line for a starting job. The battles for the remaining open spots, left guard and outside cornerback, feature veterans.

Some of the other rookies are competing to be depth players or backups, while others will find their way through special teams.

A handful are fighting just to make the roster because, realistically, the Ravens don’t have room for all 11.

The Ravens returned to the field Saturday for practice, and they will hold Sunday’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium, where fans can get an extended look at the rookies. This year’s draft class will also get a chance to fight for a roster spot in preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 7 at home), Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 16 in Dallas) and Washington Commanders (Aug. 23 in D.C.).

Two weeks into training camp, here’s how each rookie is doing.

Round 1, pick 27: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Two-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Kyle Hamilton described Starks as “miles ahead” of where Hamilton was as a rookie. Starks said Hamilton was being generous, but all his coaches and teammates have had nothing but praise for the “red star” draft pick.

Starks was advertised as being an extremely smart player, and that has proven true. He’s rarely caught in the wrong position. He’s even played some cornerback, coach John Harbaugh pointed out, showing his versatility and expansive knowledge of the defense. On top of his smarts, Hamilton said, Starks is “uber talented” and has good instincts — he just has to be quicker to trust them.

Starks has made one interception, although he and cornerback Marlon Humphrey described it as a “weird” play on which everyone stopped and didn’t celebrate after he made the catch. He also has won some battles against veteran tight end Mark Andrews, including a pass breakup in the end zone.

Round 2, pick 59: OLB Mike Green, Marshall

Green fell in the draft because of character concerns stemming from two sexual assault allegations. But there weren’t many who questioned whether his talent was that of a first-round pick. Pass rush coach Chuck Smith said Green is who the Ravens expected. While he’s “earning his stripes” behind veteran outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy, he is competing with Adisa Isaac and David Ojabo right behind them. He had a sack in 11-on-11s and has won his one-on-ones against other rookies.

Outside linebacker Mike Green, from Marshall, was the Ravens’ second-round draft pick. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Round 3, pick 91: OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU

The Ravens knew Jones had a shoulder injury at LSU when they drafted him. He started camp on the non-football injury/illness list and has remained there through the first two weeks. He joins the team on the sidelines, but he has not been able to participate. Offensive line coach George Warhop said Jones is smart and engaged despite his injury.

“He’ll get off to the side and try to do the stuff we’re doing,” Warhop said. “He can’t do what we’re doing, but he can mimic it on his own.”

Harbaugh said before training camp that he’s hopeful Jones will make it back to start the regular season. If he doesn’t, he will be placed on the reserve/NFI list and miss at least four regular-season games.

Round 4, pick 129: LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal

Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith wants to get on Buchanan’s workout plan. He commented on how the rookie is built. Buchanan displayed that athleticism Thursday. There was a tipped ball, and he flew far and high to compete for it. He lost it to the receiver, who had a better angle, but it was an impressive display.

In addition to his physical attributes, Buchanan has earned kudos from defensive coordinator Zach Orr for his intelligence. Buchanan has learned the playbook enough that he’s playing Mike, Will and dime in practice. He was the second rookie after Starks to earn reps with the starters. Buchanan will almost certainly make the team as a special teams contributor, but he’s making a case for being a part of the defense.

The Ravens like the athletic ability of offensive tackle Carson Vinson, their fifth-round pick. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Round 5, pick 141: OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Vinson has size, range and length, but he’s raw. That’s been evident. He will miss a block but recover with his athleticism. He’ll hold on the occasional play and follow it with a big block. Vinson has kept up in one-on-ones even when pitted against older players. He has a lot to learn — especially if one of the Ravens’ starting tackles goes down, because Jones is out of commission. Warhop said they’re trying to get Vinson “up to speed as fast as possible,” but he’s a quick learner.

Round 6, pick 178: CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

After a collision on the third day of practice sidelined Kone for three practices, he returned Thursday. He has played primarily outside cornerback. Early in camp, he was beaten by second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker on a go route. However, his shoulder injury has limited his acclimation time and kept him from having many highlights.

Round 6, pick 186: K Tyler Loop, Arizona

On Saturday, the Ravens waived undrafted rookie John Hoyland, who had been brought in to compete with Loop for the job. Loop is the only kicker left in camp.

He has a big leg, but that was well known when the Ravens made him the first drafted kicker in franchise history. The question was consistency. Two weeks into camp, that remains the question. Loop has nailed a 63-yard field goal. He’s also missed multiple attempts from closer.

Loop, who did not kick during practice Saturday, is 40-for-44 on field goal attempts during training camp. Seeing him in a game scenario will be critical during the preseason, special teams coordinator Chris Horton said.

Round 6, pick 203: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

When the ball slipped through his hands on a punt return, Wester sent himself on a lap of the field. However, that play for which he punished himself is not representative of his camp. Wester, whom the Ravens said they wanted to look at as a returner on special teams when they drafted him, has gained reps as the punt returner as camp has gone on.

“Really, what I’m seeing from LaJohntay every day is the consistency in the ball catching,” Horton said. “He has great technique. He has great fundamentals in really how we want to field the ball. I know, early on today, he had a ball that came off pretty funny, and the ball was on the ground. So that’s one we’re going to be discussing. The kid’s doing a heck of a job in what we’re asking him to do: getting to the spot, making sure he secures the ball and gets vertical.”

Special teams is most likely the sixth-round pick’s best path to the roster, but he’s run nice routes and made catches in one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s with the other younger players.

Round 6, pick 210: DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia

“I love Fub,” Smith said. The short and stout defensive lineman (whose nickname comes from when he was a fat and chubby baby) may not look like your prototypical lineman, but he’s got power and he’s lighter on his feet than you’d anticipate, Smith said. Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson was impressed with Peebles’ explosive get-off (“one of the better ones here right now”), which has been evident through camp. Although Peebles hasn’t had a singular highlight, he is constantly in the mix, helping to crash the pocket. Smith expects that to change — Peebles has a good set of pass rush moves, so you should see more from him.

Round 6, pick 212: CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Orr has said the whole rookie class is talented and working hard. But Longerbeam has a fight ahead of him if he wants to make the roster. The Ravens have a loaded cornerbacks room with two Pro Bowlers and three first-round picks plus proven veterans. Longerbeam has struggled to stand out for the right reasons. Although he’s had reps when he’s been solid in coverage, he’s also been beaten by receivers on various routes. After one rep when he couldn’t keep up with the change in direction, Jaire Alexander pulled him aside to advise him. He’s only two weeks into training camp and has time to recover, but Orr said the test will be the preseason games.

Round 7, pick 243: OL Garrett Dellinger, LSU

After suffering an ankle injury his senior year, Dellinger fell in the draft. He was also overshadowed by all the talent around him on the LSU offensive line. But he offers versatility, having played center and guard, and the Ravens have tested that. Warhop shouted out Dellinger’s intelligence, saying he and Jones have the best understanding of what to do. However, Dellinger got beat by Green in 11-on-11s and has struggled in one-on-ones against defensive lineman C.J. Okoye, the second-biggest player on the team.