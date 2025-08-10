The Ravens were in pads again as they practiced for the second time in a six-day stretch.

The defense has had its fair share of wins during training camp. But on Sunday the offense, carried by its red-zone performance, evened out the win shares.

Although Lamar Jackson and his offense were up and down in regular move-the-ball periods, they found success in red-zone drills with good reads by Jackson and excellent catches by his receivers.

The second-team offense, led by Cooper Rush, did not look as consistent, with depth defensive players making big plays against them.

Here are highlights from Sunday’s practice:

Attendance

The Ravens had a lot of players who did not participate in Sunday’s padded practice, but only a few are cause for concern.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Keaton Mitchell and linebacker William Kwenkeu have injuries that coach John Harbaugh said the team isn’t worried about.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice but are fine, according to Harbaugh.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) and tackle Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) remain out.

The most concerning injury updates came when the Ravens placed rookie cornerbacks Bilhal Kone (ACL and MCL) and Robert Longerbeam (knee) on injured reserve. Because they were placed on IR ahead of the roster finalization, they will miss the season.

Lamar Watch

Jackson has had a quiet camp (for him), and he had an inconsistent performance Sunday.

At times, he worked his magic. He extended plays with his legs, as when he outran outside linebacker Odafe Oweh long enough to find wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a first down. He also placed a ball perfectly so cornerback Nate Wiggins, who had wide receiver Zay Flowers covered, couldn’t defend the touchdown pass.

But Jackson’s frustration with himself was evident at other times, including when he punted a ball down the field after fumbling a handoff. He threw a pass at Flowers’ feet and missed a connection with Dayton Wade, despite good pass protection. However, he circled back with his receivers on the sidelines, proof that he has been serious about improving communication and chemistry.

Jackson was at his best in the red zone, where he threw touchdown passes to Flowers and tight end Charlie Kolar. He also took care of the ball, except for the fumble, with zero interceptions during the team period.

Kicker watch

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop got a lot of work in with 13 field goal attempts, making 12. However, all of the kicks were from less than 50 yards.

Loop missed his longest attempted field goal from 45 yards. His longest completed field goal was a 42-yarder.

End Zone