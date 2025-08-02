Energy was high as the Ravens returned to practice after a day off. With youth teams looking on, the Ravens worked in shells as a preliminary to their stadium practice Sunday. Here are the highlights from Saturday.
Attendance
Wide receiver Devontez Walker is out with a soft-tissue injury, and running back Marcus Major Jr. is sidelined with a concussion.
Rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who left Thursday after a collision with another rookie wide receiver, LaJohntay Wester, was missing from Saturday’s practice.
Tight end Isaiah Likely will be out at least six weeks after fracturing his foot. He underwent surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) and offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) remain sidelined.
On the flip side, wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to camp after a lower-body injury kept him out two practices. Receiver Rashod Batemen also returned.
Lamar watch
Lamar Jackson struggled against a dominant Ravens defense with three interceptions and a couple of almost-sacks. It was not entirely his fault, because the defensive pressure was high on Jackson. Although he scuttled away and got off a pass a couple of times, it’s easy to see how those moments would become sacks in live action.
On one of the interceptions, by cornerback Nate Wiggins, the play looked treacherous as soon as the ball came out of Jackson’s hand. Jackson was looking for Bateman, who was covered by two defensive backs. His throw wobbled, rocking back and forth for about 30 yards, before landing in Wiggins’ hands. Bateman did not have an opportunity to compete for it. Cornerback Jaire Alexander snagged the other two interceptions.
One bright note was when Jackson scrambled through chaotic pressure and ran the ball down the line to score an unofficial touchdown. Not to be outdone, Alexander chased him down and jokingly scuffled with him in the end zone.
Transactions
Harbaugh expected the kicking competition to last through at least one preseason game. Although Tyler Loop had the edge as the drafted kicker, Harbaugh said he thought John Hoyland was doing well. But the Ravens needed roster space at other positions as they prepare for their preseason games.
In addition to waiving Hoyland, the Ravens also waived tight end Sam Pitz and outside linebacker Diwun Black. They added tight ends Baylor Cupp, who played one game for the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and Scottie Washington, who was on the Ravens’ practice squad. Both were at practice. Afterward, Harbaugh confirmed they’re signing running back D’Ernest Johnson, as well.
The Ravens also brought back an old friend in defensive end Brent Urban. Going into his 11th season, Urban has spent seven with the Ravens. He was a staple in the Ravens’ NFL-best run defense last season.
He was also notoriously one-half of the “Fun Bunch,” the name he and nose tackle Michael Pierce gave themselves. Urban has changed from No. 97 last season to No. 58, the number Pierce wore before he retired.
End zone
- Alexander made his first interception of training camp against his old college teammate Jackson. And then he made a second. The first came in 11-on-11s. With the pocket collapsing, Jackson tried to sidearm the ball to Flowers, but Alexander got to it first. As he came down with the ball, the defensive sideline went crazy — a sign of how much other players love him, according to secondary coach Chuck Pagano. Alexander had a second interception not long after as they were competing in seven-on-sevens when Jackson tried to hit DeAndre Hopkins on a comeback route.
- Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood spent last season on the Ravens’ practice squad. But with Flowers and Bateman getting limited reps through training camp, Kirkwood has gotten a lot of opportunities. He’s made solid catches all camp, and on Saturday he beat Wiggins, last year’s first-round pick who is known for his speed, along the sidelines, reeling in a perfect pass from Jackson for a touchdown.
- Kyle Van Noy and the rest of the Ravens’ pass rush were giving the quarterbacks trouble. Van Noy had a pressure that might have been a sack if the drills were full contact on the play that led to one of Alexander’s interception. Linebackers Roquan Smith and Teddye Buchanan also beat the offensive line on their blitzes, and Travis Jones was powering his way through to collapse the pocket.
- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush had the best throw of practice, and maybe of training camp, in a seven-on-seven drill when he found Dayton Wade along the right sideline. T.J. Tampa had Wade locked down, but Rush dropped the ball on Wade’s far shoulder with just enough room for him to stay in bounds.
- Hopkins demonstrated his rare skill set when Jackson, who was scrambling away from Odafe Oweh, found him in the seam. Jackson overthrew it, but Hopkins leapt and grabbed it. While the Ravens’ other stars in the receiving room are known for their route running and separation, Hopkins has the potential to win 50-50 balls.
- Cornerback Reuben Lowery had another nice day. In addition to winning several of his one-on-ones, he helped the defense end practice on a high note. Quarterback Devin Leary was looking for wide receiver Xavier Guillory on the sideline on a play similar to Rush’s pass to Wade. Lowery stayed on Guillory and then went up to compete for the ball. He ripped it out of Guillory’s hands, once again sending the defensive sidelines into a frenzy.
