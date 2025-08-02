Energy was high as the Ravens returned to practice after a day off. With youth teams looking on, the Ravens worked in shells as a preliminary to their stadium practice Sunday. Here are the highlights from Saturday.

Attendance

Wide receiver Devontez Walker is out with a soft-tissue injury, and running back Marcus Major Jr. is sidelined with a concussion.

Rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who left Thursday after a collision with another rookie wide receiver, LaJohntay Wester, was missing from Saturday’s practice.

Tight end Isaiah Likely will be out at least six weeks after fracturing his foot. He underwent surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) and offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) remain sidelined.

On the flip side, wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to camp after a lower-body injury kept him out two practices. Receiver Rashod Batemen also returned.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson struggled against a dominant Ravens defense with three interceptions and a couple of almost-sacks. It was not entirely his fault, because the defensive pressure was high on Jackson. Although he scuttled away and got off a pass a couple of times, it’s easy to see how those moments would become sacks in live action.

On one of the interceptions, by cornerback Nate Wiggins, the play looked treacherous as soon as the ball came out of Jackson’s hand. Jackson was looking for Bateman, who was covered by two defensive backs. His throw wobbled, rocking back and forth for about 30 yards, before landing in Wiggins’ hands. Bateman did not have an opportunity to compete for it. Cornerback Jaire Alexander snagged the other two interceptions.

One bright note was when Jackson scrambled through chaotic pressure and ran the ball down the line to score an unofficial touchdown. Not to be outdone, Alexander chased him down and jokingly scuffled with him in the end zone.

Transactions

Harbaugh expected the kicking competition to last through at least one preseason game. Although Tyler Loop had the edge as the drafted kicker, Harbaugh said he thought John Hoyland was doing well. But the Ravens needed roster space at other positions as they prepare for their preseason games.

In addition to waiving Hoyland, the Ravens also waived tight end Sam Pitz and outside linebacker Diwun Black. They added tight ends Baylor Cupp, who played one game for the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and Scottie Washington, who was on the Ravens’ practice squad. Both were at practice. Afterward, Harbaugh confirmed they’re signing running back D’Ernest Johnson, as well.

The Ravens also brought back an old friend in defensive end Brent Urban. Going into his 11th season, Urban has spent seven with the Ravens. He was a staple in the Ravens’ NFL-best run defense last season.

He was also notoriously one-half of the “Fun Bunch,” the name he and nose tackle Michael Pierce gave themselves. Urban has changed from No. 97 last season to No. 58, the number Pierce wore before he retired.

End zone

Alexander made his first interception of training camp against his old college teammate Jackson. And then he made a second. The first came in 11-on-11s. With the pocket collapsing, Jackson tried to sidearm the ball to Flowers, but Alexander got to it first. As he came down with the ball, the defensive sideline went crazy — a sign of how much other players love him, according to secondary coach Chuck Pagano. Alexander had a second interception not long after as they were competing in seven-on-sevens when Jackson tried to hit DeAndre Hopkins on a comeback route.