With the Ravens soon coming to Owings Mill to report to training camp, we’ll begin to learn how players spent their summer. Rookies reported Saturday.

Although some may have stayed around to take advantage of the facilities, players and staff alike visited family, went on vacation and took a break.

But, for a team that aspires to be Super Bowl champion, the work is not done simply because it’s vacation time. There’s ample evidence from players’ social media accounts that guys have been preparing for the new season.

So, as the players enjoy what’s left of their time off, with no coaches in their ears, reporters watching or cameras rolling, here’s a list of things we hope they did while away. And a few things we hope the coaches and front office did.

Rookies (and Justin Tucker) hit the weight room

It’s natural for rookies to have to bulk up as they adjust to the speed, size and strength of the NFL game. But a handful of guys could stand to gain a few more pounds than others.

First-round pick cornerback Nate Wiggins was a slim 173 pounds at the NFL combine. He and his trainer explained that was because he was so nervous he didn’t eat, and he’s since gained nine pounds, according to the Ravens’ roster. Wiggins is used to playing around 185, but that’s light for a cornerback who will go up against some large receivers. The balance for him will be gaining strength without losing his speed, which is his calling card.

Second-round draft pick Roger Rosengarten needs to get stronger. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Draft profiles of second-round offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten mentioned his lack of power to anchor and to burst against defensive linemen and rushers. Under the list of negatives, there are a few technique bullet points, but most circle back to his strength. If Rosengarten is going to push for a starting position, he needs to get stronger.

An unlikely player who needs to join these guys in bulking up: kicker Justin Tucker. Although aspects of the new kickoff rules play to Tucker’s strengths, such as his ability to place his kicks, others highlight a skill he’s rarely needed to use. With everyone but the kicker and returner lining up across from each other, the coverage team is essentially in cover zero. That means, if the returner breaches the first line of defense, the kicker is all that’s left between him and the end zone.

Some teams might try different players in kickoffs (Ravens punter Jordan Stout has kicking experience and is bigger), but if Tucker wants to be the guy, he knows he needs to gain weight for tackling.

Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson spent quality time together

Last year, the Ravens had two first-round picks roaming the field at linebacker and playing off each other perfectly. Now, Patrick Queen is gone and Roquan Smith has a new teammate beside him. Trenton Simpson played only one game as a linebacker last year, and it wasn’t with Smith.

But, as Smith watched last year’s practices and this year’s offseason, he noted that Simpson has a ton of potential. He’s determined to help Simpson realize it. Smith was credited with helping elevate Queen’s game, making him one of the best partners Simpson could have.

The bond between middle linebackers is important, and Smith doesn’t see it as being football exclusive. He said during minicamp they’d been spending time together and will vacation together.

“We’re actually going to take a trip together, and then going to lunches, dinners and things like that and kind of understand him,” Smith said. “I think, once you understand an individual, you’re able to get closer with him and, being able to understand a person, that makes him lean on you a little bit more and actually know what gets them going and what [makes a] person [tick]. I think that’s just all part of understanding someone.”

Travel can reveal a lot about a person, so hopefully they had a positive bonding experience and did not fight over where to eat.

The Ravens are going to need a healthy Ronnie Stanley on a rebuilt offensive line. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Ronnie Stanley guarded his health

This is the best left tackle Ronnie Stanley has felt since preseason 2020. Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

That was the same sentiment Stanley shared in June 2023, before dealing with injuries all last season. That doesn’t make his statement false. It just means it’s not a true indicator of how this season will go in terms of health.

Some injuries are avoidable. Hopefully, Stanley is working to prevent those by keeping in shape, stretching, hydrating and doing whatever else the strength and conditioning staff recommends. But some injuries are not avoidable. In that case, we can only hope Stanley is praying or building up good karma or doing some voodoo to ward off the bad luck. Because, without him, the Ravens would be down to one returning starter on the offensive line.

Zach Orr faced Todd Monken in ‘Madden’

As soon as the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs, coordinator Todd Monken began reviewing and tweaking his offense in preparation for Phase 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr didn’t get started quite as early because he wasn’t named to the position until Feb. 1, four days after the loss.

Monken has a lot to install and some things to work out. The Ravens simply can’t run the ball six times with their running backs, as they did in the AFC championship game, especially now that Derrick Henry is on the team. Monken also has the return of a healthy Mark Andrews to give him food for thought on how to utilize both Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Orr has to figure out what his defense is. It will have similarities to Mike Macdonald’s, but he needs to put his stamp on it. He also needs to learn how to call plays.

As the former linebackers coach, Orr has no experience with in-game play calling at the NFL or college level. He’s been practicing during drills when coach John Harbaugh incorporates play calling. Hopefully, Orr found time to continue practicing, maybe with a friendly game of “Madden” against his offensive coordinator.

Monitored the free-agent market

General manager Eric DeCosta’s roster management doesn’t take vacations. The Ravens signed running back Melvin Gordon and cornerback Arthur Maulet on the eve of training camp last July. In mid-August, they signed cornerback Ronald Darby and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. All but Gordon played significant roles in the team’s success last season.

With the NFL’s summer break ending, free-agent activity could be picking up again leaguewide. The Tennessee Titans on Thursday signed safety Jamal Adams, who’d visited the Ravens in May, to a one-year deal reportedly worth $1.2 million guaranteed.

Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, considered the league’s top remaining free agent, could be of interest to the Ravens. Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams are one of the league’s top safety duos, but the departure of Geno Stone could limit Hamilton’s versatility in Orr’s defense. Injuries have also limited Williams over his two years in Baltimore.

The Ravens could look elsewhere for low-cost help. Along the offensive line, tackles Donovan Smith, D. J. Humphries and David Bakhtiari, whose injury history is a concern, remain unsigned. At guard, Greg Van Roten, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Phil Haynes headline a shallow group. At edge rusher, Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Lawson and former Raven Yannick Ngakoue are available.

Took mental health days

The shock in the room was evident. The Ravens thought they’d be on their way to the Super Bowl after their season-best record and history-making season. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were not a better team through much of the season, knocked them out.

By the time organized team activities arrived, some players had moved on. Others were still mad. Both emotions are OK if they’re harnessed in a productive manner. As physical as football is, there’s a mental game, too, and the players need to take care of their mental health to perform (and to be happy, healthy people).

Time off is a chance for players to rest and to connect with things that are important to them. It will be imperative they come back rejuvenated, especially because the spotlight will be on them once again. They’re expected to perform well. And they’ll have cameras in the building during the season as “Hard Knocks” films its first season featuring a whole division.

Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.