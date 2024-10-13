Howard County product and University of Maryland grad Beau Brade will play his first NFL game in the Ravens matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Brade, a safety, made Baltimore’s 53-man roster out of camp as an undrafted rookie but was inactive for the first five games. He stood out in preseason, recording 17 tackles across three games.

Brade went to River Hill High School in Howard County, where executive Calvin Ball estimated fans are split 65/35 between Ravens and Commanders. Since he went undrafted, Brade made the decision on where to sign and chose the Ravens.

Meanwhile, three other rookies and three veterans were on the inactive list for the Ravens.

Rookies outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac and wide receiver Devontez Walker will sit out this game.

Isaac missed the first two games while coming back from a hamstring injury before playing in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. He recorded three tackles, including one tackle for loss in the game. His first game on the inactive list came last week after the Ravens elevated former Ravens and Terps edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the practice squad. Ngakoue had one quarterback hit but did not record a tackle.

Samac and Walker have not seen any NFL game time yet.

Outside linebacker Malik Harrison and defensive lineman Broderick Washington both missed practices this week with injuries and have been ruled out. They are both regular parts of the defensive rotation. Harrison has played in all five games and recorded 10 tackles but has been dealing with a groin injury. Washington has recorded four tackles in five games but has been recovering from a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu is the final inactive player. He was inactive in the first three games but got his first game time last week in special teams work. He missed Thursday’s practice with a back injury and was limited Friday.