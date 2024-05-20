The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The turnover behind the scenes for the Ravens has apparently not stopped.

David Blackburn, who was promoted to the Ravens director of college scouting in 2022 and appeared to be in position to keep moving up after other changes this offseason, is expected to join the Washington Commanders, The Athletic reported.

Following their trip to the AFC Championship, the Ravens saw eight members of the front office and coaching staff depart for new jobs — generally promotions — around the league. Rebuilding teams came looking for talent from a staff that helped the Ravens to a 13-4 finish.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to be the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach, and six other assistants also found new roles. When coach John Harbaugh’s brother Jim moved up from the college ranks following Michigan’s national championship, he poached longtime Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz to be his general manager.

George Kokinis, who held the position alongside Hortiz, remained but Blackburn appeared poised to take on a bigger role within the organization.

Blackburn joined the Ravens in 2007 as a player personnel assistant and worked his way up the ranks. He spent seven years as a West area scout followed by two years as a national scout. In 2022, he was promoted to director of college scouting.

Although Blackburn’s title remained the same on the Ravens’ website, Blackburn sat in Hortiz’s former position next to general manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh as they held their post-NFL draft press conference.

Blackburn will reportedly be the Commanders’ new director of player personnel. He would replace Eric Stokes, who the Commanders decided not to retain. He will work on a re-made front office led by new general manager Adam Peters and assistant general manager Lance Newmark.

The Ravens and the Commanders play on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. in M&T Bank Stadium.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify David Blackburn is expected to join the Washington Commanders, but has yet to be officially hired.